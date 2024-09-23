Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopNovember 16, 2024

Club Notes

Anonymous Author

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

David Carringer was toastmaster for the group’s Nov. 7 meeting.

Tom Eier was chosen as better speaker with his speech titled, “Trump on the Brink.”

Chance Brumley was table topic master and Jeremy Stevens, a visitor to the club, was named best table topic speaker.

Kent Barnett was general evaluator and also was chosen better evaluator. Bruce Neu was grammarian and the word of the day was “grift.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyeterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Tsceminicum Club

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

There were 30 members of the Lewiston’s club attending the group’s Nov. 9 meeting at Congressional-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. Pat Chase, Margaret Duncan, Kelly Kennaly and Deanna Stewart were co-hosts for the meeting.

President Betty Kendrick presided over the meeting and began by welcoming new members Shelly DeAtley and Heather Van Mullem.

Secretary’s minutes and treasurer’s reports were given.

Lynn Johnson and Darcie Riedner reported both the Lewiston City Library and Asotin County Library are participating in the Everybody Reads program activities.

Members were updated on the club’s continuing effort to collect cash donations and household items to benefit the YWCA temporary housing units in Lewiston. The items being collected include things needed for bedding, bath and kitchen. Vice President Amy Canfield also reminded members that donations of snacks and personal care items for the LC Valley Youth Resource Center will be collected throughout the program year and may be brought to any future meetings. She will then deliver the donations to the center.

Program Committee chairperson Victoria Scalise reported planning for the club’s annual Christmas Tea continues for the Dec. 14 event planned for 1 p.m. at the Lewiston home of Sharon Taylor. Members of the Program Committee will be co-hosts.

Continuing a yearslong tradition, donations to benefit the Community Action Food Bank will be collected at the tea.

Before the club’s business meeting, Port of Lewiston general manager Scott Corbitt presented a program describing the port’s impact and importance for the city of Lewiston and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

— Submitted by Darcie Riedner

Related
The ScoopNov. 16
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my...
The ScoopNov. 16
20 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 16
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
The ScoopNov. 16
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 16
Top Ten
Surprise! These come with flowers, too
The ScoopNov. 16
Surprise! These come with flowers, too
BIG PICTURE: Fly, heron, fly
The ScoopNov. 16
BIG PICTURE: Fly, heron, fly
PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels
The ScoopNov. 16
PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels
The ScoopNov. 16
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 16
40 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 16
Senior Calendar
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The ScoopNov. 9
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy