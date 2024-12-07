Club Notes

Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39
Members of this Asotin/Garfield group met at noon Nov. 20 at the Pataha Flour Mill in Pomeroy.
Phyllis Cannon read the previous meeting’s minutes and gave the treasurer’s report, and Nick Fiore gave the president’s update.
He first provided attendees with a detailed update of the current situation about the cost-of-living raise becoming permanent for those in Pension Plan One and that the Washington Legislature will be working on this bill in January. Members are asked to lobby their legislative representatives for passage of the bill.
He then reminded attendees about health insurance open enrollment and noted the council’s website is rpecwa.org.
The chapter’s annual raffle winners were chosen at the meeting and Steve Lee and Nick Fiore were announced as winners of the $25 Rosauers gift cards.
Phyllis Cannon reminded members food donations will be collected at the next meeting, at noon Dec. 18 at Mama K’s in Clarkston. This year’s donations will be sent to the Pomeroy Food Bank. She also noted members will have a chance to exchange gifts in a lunch time grab bag with a gift spending limit of $10. Lunch will be provided at the meeting.
— Submitted by Nick Fiore
Twin River Genealogy Society
Members met Nov. 2 at the Lewiston City Library.
Joye Dillman, from the Daughters of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker and she talked about the different toys kept at the group’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Karen Lehfeldt presided over the meeting with nine members and two guests present. Attendees got updates on the Washington State Genealogical Society president’s council and Idaho State Genealogical Society.
Nomination and placement of elected officers and board members was held. Officers include: Ledhfelt, president; Betty Meloy, vice president; Russell Schaff, secretary; and Kerry Kasza, treasurer. Board members include Patricia VanBuren, Sharol Ward and Jack Pea.
The next meeting is Jan. 11.
— Submitted by Sue Gehrke
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met in November at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center for their regular weekly games.
The winners were:
Nov. 6 and 13 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta; Nov. 20 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley; Nov. 27 — Renee Petersen and Alex Woo.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland