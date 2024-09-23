Club Notes

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
There were seven members in attendance at the club’s Jan. 8 meeting.
President Barry Pemberton started the meeting with trivia about the recent death of singer Peter Yarrow and Jeanne Laws, assistant secretary, reminded members it was the birthday of Elvis Presley.
Barry Pemberton reported on the banquet for those who had received grants from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. The club won the $500 door prize at the end of the banquet.
Treasurer Linn Pemberton handed out financial reports to members and a discussion was held.
Fred Schmidt met with Eric Christianson about vehicle parking opportunities and the first demolition derby is planned for Mother’s Day. Schmidt has the parking layout available to show members who want to see it. Members will again be parking cars for the Extreme Bulls and Lewiston Roundup this year.
Barry Pemberton provided information from a recent board meeting. A committee will begin exploring options for a new floor covering in the main meeting room and other rooms also may be considered.
Laws reported the club is scheduled to do vision and hearing screening at All Saints Catholic School on Tuesday for about 145 children.
Barry Pemberton discussed the need for increasing the club’s membership and also provided information for members to get a group discount with Life Flight memberships.
Laws read a cowboy poem titled “Old Mule” and Linn Pemberton gave a humorous reading.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton