Club Notes

Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Diana Higgins headed the group’s Jan. 7 meeting as toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker was the only speaker and her speech title was “Dynamic Leader in Training.” Lindsay Hudson evaluated her.
Table topics master Mark Havens asked each member present, “What are your hopes for the 2025 year?” Lindsay Hudson won the best table topics trophy.
Doug Crook was the grammarian and the word of the day was “scramble.” Bruce Neu was the timer.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu
Tsceminicum Club
Members of this Lewiston club gathered Jan. 11 at the Lewiston City Library for their first meeting of the year.
Before the start of the business meeting, Hy’D Andrews, development coordinator of the north central branch of the Idaho Food Bank, spoke to members. Andrews detailed the food bank’s growth since its inception, the programs it provides and its plans for growth.
President Betty Kendrick presided over the meeting with 27 members in attendance.
Teri Rust, corresponding secretary, read thank you notes from the YWCA for the club’s continued support through donations and a letter from the Nez Perce County Historical Society thanking the club for its support in the past and outlining its fundraising needs for the coming year.
Lynn Johnson reported winter classes and programs at the Lewiston City Library were seeing excellent participation and a schedule for spring events would be announced soon. In a discussion of new business, Victoria Scalise, Program Committee chairperson, informed members her committee is looking into a new location for the May 17 gathering and will provide updates at future meetings.
Members also discussed a change of club meeting time. Historically, the Tsceminicum Club has conducted board meetings at 12:15 with the general membership meeting beginning at 1 p.m. It was mentioned starting earlier in the day would allow members to participate in other activities or better organize their day. Members voted to amend these times on a trial basis for the coming 2025-26 program year. The board meeting time was moved to 10:15 a.m. with the membership meeting to begin at 11 a.m.
Kendrick thanked meeting hosts Johnson, Helen LeBoeuf, Linda Scott and Tina Taylor.
The next meeting is Feb. 8 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston with a program from Linnea Noreen of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Chamber of Commerce. Shirley Phillips will be host, and Mary Jo Furstenau and Darcie Riedner will be co-hosts.
— Submitted by Darcie Riedner
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s Jan. 9 meeting at Jollymore’s in Lewiston. For roll call, the five members each answered by sharing and explaining a specific word for 2025 upon which each member will place her focus: bridge, hope, intention and reflection.
Whipple asked members to think about ways to raise money to help fund the chapter’s scholarship to a Lewis-Clark State College student majoring in education. Whipple also reminded those in attendance to be mindful of members who need a ride to meetings.
Whipple reported that all necessary year-end reports have been filled with the International Alpha Delta Kappa office, and said the Courtesy Committee will send “thinking of you” cards to three members.
Karen Kucera and Joyce Roberts, the meeting’s hosts, presented the program which was the sharing of favorite books attendees have recently read.
Kucera, Johnette Moore and Cottie Hood won the traveling basket.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Jollymore’s with Betty Goetzinger, Phyllis Laird and Josie Marshall as hosts.
— Submitted by Cottie Hood