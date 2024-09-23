Club Notes

Twin Rivers Toastmasters

Diana Higgins headed the group’s Jan. 7 meeting as toastmaster.

Elizabeth Braker was the only speaker and her speech title was “Dynamic Leader in Training.” Lindsay Hudson evaluated her.

Table topics master Mark Havens asked each member present, “What are your hopes for the 2025 year?” Lindsay Hudson won the best table topics trophy.

Doug Crook was the grammarian and the word of the day was “scramble.” Bruce Neu was the timer.

— Submitted by Bruce Neu

Tsceminicum Club

Members of this Lewiston club gathered Jan. 11 at the Lewiston City Library for their first meeting of the year.

Before the start of the business meeting, Hy’D Andrews, development coordinator of the north central branch of the Idaho Food Bank, spoke to members. Andrews detailed the food bank’s growth since its inception, the programs it provides and its plans for growth.

President Betty Kendrick presided over the meeting with 27 members in attendance.

Teri Rust, corresponding secretary, read thank you notes from the YWCA for the club’s continued support through donations and a letter from the Nez Perce County Historical Society thanking the club for its support in the past and outlining its fundraising needs for the coming year.

Lynn Johnson reported winter classes and programs at the Lewiston City Library were seeing excellent participation and a schedule for spring events would be announced soon. In a discussion of new business, Victoria Scalise, Program Committee chairperson, informed members her committee is looking into a new location for the May 17 gathering and will provide updates at future meetings.