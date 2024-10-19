Club Notes

Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter

Members met Sept. 25 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston.

The club’s theme for the next two years will be “Bridge Builders” and members will earn stones for being present and for altruistic activities. The goal is to build bridges between Beta Beta, schools and communities.

Patti Lee, chaplain, shared the thought for the day. The group has been named a seven-pearl chapter in Alpha Delta Kappa International being recognized for activities and services to promote excellence in education.

Members were reminded that dues are to be paid by Nov. 6.

Lee told attendees about receiving a scholarship through Washington state Alpha Delta Kappa.

Linda Torgerson and Sandy Hoffman, chief ring steward for local dog shows, shared how to be a steward during the spring dog show in Lewiston. By becoming a steward, members could earn money for the scholarship program and add to altruistic goals.

Founder’s Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, in Reardon, Wash., and Sharon Hoseley can provide members with more information.

The chapter will serve dinner at the Salvation Army at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and initiation of new members will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Victor Racicot led the Oct. 10 meeting as toastmaster and the Rev. David Carringer gave an opening prayer.

Lalonni Burke presented one of the prepared speeches and Patti Mann evaluated her.

Bruce Neu’s speech title was “A Debate of Generations: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump” and Chance Brumley evaluated this speech.

Nick Woods led table topics and Kent Barnett was grammarian. Tom Eier assigned evaluators to speakers.

— Submitted by Bruce Neu