Club Notes

Gertonson was the general evaluator and David Carringer was chosen better evaluator. Vic Racicot was grammarian and the word of the day was “immutable.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

Members met Sept. 11 at the group’s Lewiston clubhouse, 1205 Eighth Ave., with President Barry Pemberton presiding. There were 15 members and four guests present.

Pemberton and longtime member Jim Luper presented member Tim Rivers with his Melvin Jones Award. Rivers has been a member for 20 years and has contributed greatly to all aspects of the club. Jim Luper was his sponsor for membership and this award is the top one for a Lion to receive. Club members selected Rivers for this award.

Pemberton passed around a calendar of the 2024 class of Leader Dogs, which is a program the club donates to annually. Julie Zeller told of a family she knows who started one of the dog graduates on his initial training.

Ashley Walker, a club member who works as the Lewiston School District nurse, demonstrated the new camera and audiometers to Emily McMullen and Lauryn Fuller, two student nurses at Lewis-Clark State College, who then practiced on any members who wanted to have their vision/hearing checked. She explained the benefits of the newest audiometer. The club purchased two cameras and four audiometers, plus the audiometer for screening young children with special needs, and the club is recruiting new members to provide these services to children through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond.

A report was given on the results of parking for the Lewiston Roundup and the Kiwanis Key Club students were deemed helpful at that event. Pemberton presented candy bars to the three members who helped with parking all four nights of the Roundup. A signup sheet was handed around for coming parking events.

Member Cheryl Fleming bragged about her deep sea fishing trip in Alaska where she caught a large flounder. Pemberton bragged about a daughter who is a crime scene supervisor with the Denver Police Department.

This month’s meetings will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 23 at the clubhouse.

— Submitted by Barry Pemberton