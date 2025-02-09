Coach, support crew and unsung hero

In the end, the story of Amy Mazur’s quest to swim the English Channel is one of friendship. Sure, there was the training and the hardship and the expense, but deepest story of all is the bond between Mazur and her coach, Tammy Bonney.

“If I was by myself, I could never do anything like this,” Mazur says. “You’re only as good as your support.”

The women got to know one another in 2011, when they belonged to a big, fun group of friends. They did a lot of whitewater rafting, skiing and other outdoor adventures, but it was swimming that really cemented their bond.

In 2013, Bonney joined the Chinooks, a U.S. Masters Swimming club based in Moscow; Mazur joined a year later. It sounds cliché, but you really get to know someone when you see them three days a week at 5:30 in the morning.

The Chinooks organized long swims in the Snake River, and somewhere amid those miles, the easy camaraderie between Mazur and Bonney evolved into a deep friendship.

As Mazur’s interest in the English Channel grew, it was clear she needed not just a coach, but a skilled support team as well. Bonney, who has her hands full as a special needs teacher at Moscow Middle School, stepped up to become Mazur’s coach, support staff, massage therapist, confidant and soulmate.

“I do the swimming by myself,” Mazur says, “but I can’t do it alone.”

Like Sancho Panza tending to Don Quixote, Bonney has cheered Mazur through her brightest moments — and pulled her through the darkest ones. The Portland Bridge Swim was probably the lowest moment of all.

The currents in the Willamette River were strong that day and something was wrong with Mazur’s shoulder, something deep. She lagged behind and race organizers ordered her out of the water long before the finish line.