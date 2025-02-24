This story was originally published by the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press

COEUR D’ALENE — A legislative town hall organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee devolved into chaos Saturday when unidentified, plainclothes security personnel dragged a Post Falls woman from the Coeur d’Alene High School auditorium for heckling legislators.

Though the company that provided security for the event has been identified, town hall organizers and Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris have claimed no knowledge of the security personnel or who hired them.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White confirmed Sunday that the men who dragged Teresa Borrenpohl from the meeting worked for the private security firm LEAR Asset Management.

Reached by phone on Saturday and Sunday, the firm’s owner, Hayden resident Paul Trouette, declined to comment.

As the town hall got underway and legislators made their remarks, Borrenpohl said the audience cheered and jeered at turns.

“Nobody was telling people cheering to stop cheering, but any time there was a negative reaction, we were scolded,” she said. “I felt comfortable expressing displeasure because people were very openly expressing their appreciation for the legislators there.”

Borrenpohl said the turning point came when Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, spoke about how he helps to take care of Idaho’s public lands as co-chair of the Resources and Conservation Committee.

“I screamed — out of turn, admittedly — ‘Phil Hart stole timber from public land,’” Borrenpohl said. “That’s when they seized on me.”

In 2010, The Press reported that Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, issued a $2,450 check to the state for the 1996 market value of logs he took from state school endowment land to build his home.

Borrenpohl said she didn’t recognize Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris at first when he approached her in the semidarkness of the auditorium because he was dressed in jeans and a baseball cap.

“I was really dumbfounded because he said, ‘Do you want me to pepper spray you?’” she recalled. “That was the first thing he said to me that I remember.”

Footage from the event showed Norris take Borrenpohl’s arm with both hands and make multiple attempts to pull her from her seat.

Borrenpohl said that after she declined to leave, Norris turned to the unidentified men and said, “Guys, get her.”

On video, Borrenpohl can be seen repeatedly asking the men to identify themselves. They did not. She asked Norris if the men were his deputies, and he gave no answer.

Kootenai County GOP officials said Saturday that they didn’t know which company provided security for their event and told the Press to seek that information from the sheriff.

“Bob (Norris) was right there,” KCRCC chair Brent Regan said. “Nothing was done without him being aware.”

Norris denied knowledge of the event’s security arrangements and said he didn’t know the security personnel.

Norris said his handling of Borrenpohl was in line with protocols that were set before the town hall began, though he did not explain what the protocols were or who had set them.

“(Borrenpohl) was asked to leave,” he said Sunday. “She was asked to leave.”

With recordings of Norris and the security guards pulling on Borrenpohl circulating widely on social media, Norris said he’s received death threats and he believes the incident is not being covered fairly.

“(The security guards’) reaction was to (Borrenpohl’s) action,” Norris said. “The reason why that occurred was because people came to disrupt.”

White said it’s not appropriate for law enforcement to forcefully remove a person from a town hall for speaking out of turn or shouting.

“I don’t care what your message is, especially in an open town hall like this,” White said. “We have to respect everybody’s First Amendment rights, regardless of what side of the aisle you happen to sit on. I know there’s some people up here who probably disagree with me and would like us to take action and maybe try to silence a voice that’s in opposition to theirs at a town hall, but there’s very little we can do with regard to First Amendment protections. We have to make sure people have the protections afforded them under the Constitution.”

Mary Rosdahl attended the town hall and described watching the sheriff attempt to pull Borrenpohl from her seat, then beckon to the security personnel. Rosdahl, who is a nurse, said she stood nearby during the incident because she feared for Borrenpohl’s safety.

“They came and took her by the arms and pulled her and then took her by her feet and pulled her into the aisle,” she said. “They laid her face-down on the floor. Two of them were on top of her, holding her down, and then eventually they boosted her up on her feet and dragged her out the door. I was worried about their handling.”