Cold weather settles in across region

The coldest day of the winter so far was experienced Monday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Lewiston saw a low temperature early Monday of 16 while Pullman’s Monday morning low was 13, according to statistics from the National Weather Service at Spokane. The previous low this season for both towns came the day before, when Lewiston hit 22 and Pullman reached 15.
It’s expected to remain cold the rest of the week, with Lewiston forecast to have lows in the 20s and the Palouse lows in the teens.
No precipitation — snow or rain — is in the Lewiston or Palouse forecasts.
But some parts of Idaho and Clearwater counties might get snow late in the week, according to the weather service’s Missoula, Mont., office.