Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail

COLFAX — A Richland, Wash., man who reportedly led Whitman County deputies on a high-speed pursuit this weekend in Colfax made his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday.

Derek Adams, 32, was given an excessive bail after the court learned he had several felony warrants in the Tri-Cities area. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey said he faces up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for felony eluding, as well as a maximum of 10 years in jail and $20,000 in fines for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Adams was arrested Saturday afternoon when a supposed car chase exceeding speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the pursuit began when a wildlife agent tried to stop a motorcyclist for a speeding violation on Washington State Route 26.

The diver failed to pull over, and deputies began chasing the vehicle when it entered Colfax city limits. The motorcyclist did not yield to law enforcement and accelerated onto Washington State Route 272.

The pursuit ended when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into an adjacent field.