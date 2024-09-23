COLLEGE ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Cougars controlled the paint throughout a 92-70 West Coast Conference men’s basketball victory Saturday over visiting Portland.

WSU (15-5, 5-2) finished with a 48-18 scoring advantage in the key and converted 17 Portland turnovers into 25 points.

The Cougs’ Nate Calmese led the game in scoring with 23 points while dealing out a career-high eight assists. The junior is the first Coug to have three straight 20-point games since CJ Elleby in December of the 2019-20 season.

Dane Erikstrup added 17 points with the help of four 3s. LeJuan Watts had 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. ND Okafor matched his WSU career-high with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

PORTLAND (6-14, 1-6)

Dengdit 2-5 4-4 9, Rapp 3-13 2-2 10, Austin 8-11 3-6 23, Delano 3-8 1-2 8, Mackinnon 3-9 6-6 12, Ballew 0-4 2-4 2, Gebbers 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Ballisager Webb 0-0 1-2 1, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-26 70.

WASHINGTON ST. (15-5, 5-2)

Erikstrup 6-10 1-1 17, Price 4-11 4-6 13, L.Watts 6-10 2-2 15, Calmese 11-19 0-2 23, Thrastarson 1-4 4-7 6, Okafor 5-6 2-2 12, Wynott 1-3 0-1 2, Gerrits 1-3 1-2 4, Sessoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 14-23 92.

Halftime — Washington St. 44-35. 3-Point Goals — Portland 9-30 (Austin 4-5, Rapp 2-11, Jones 1-1, Delano 1-3, Dengdit 1-3, Ballew 0-2, Gebbers 0-2, Mackinnon 0-3), Washington St. 8-27 (Erikstrup 4-7, L.Watts 1-2, Gerrits 1-3, Calmese 1-5, Price 1-5, Wynott 0-2, Thrastarson 0-3). Rebounds — Portland 30 (Rapp 10), Washington St. 37 (Price, L.Watts 7). Assists — Portland 12 (Delano 4), Washington St. 17 (Calmese 8). Total Fouls — Portland 19, Washington St. 21. A — 3,594 (11,671).

Oregon Tech 74, Lewis-Clark State 66

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The No. 21 Warriors closed their weekend trip with a loss to Oregon Tech.

“Tough road trip for the Warriors,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Another night where we were completely dominated physically on the glass and in the paint. Our guys are a connected group, and I believe we can take some strides in the second half of league play, but we’ll need to take a big step in terms of being more physicality and urgency.”

Alton Hamilton notched a double-double with 16 rebounds and 13 points for LC State (13-5, 8-4), while MaCarhy Morris led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. Dylan Skaife added a career-high 10. Keegan Shivers led the hosts to victory with a 26-point, 17-rebound performance.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-5, 8-4)

Morris 4-13 5-6 14, Hamilton 3-8 7-8 13, Lustig 4-9 1-1 9, King 3-8 0-0 7, Salguero 1-2 0-0 2, Skaife 3-8 2-2 10, Smith 4-4 0-0 9, Boykins 1-2 0-0 2, Knowles 0 0-2 0, Jedlica 0-1 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Nordland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 15-17 66.

OREGON TECH (14-3, 10-1)

Shivers 9-15 6-11 26, Guerra 5-15 3-4 14, Osborn 5-11 1-2 13, Jensen 4-7 4-6 12, Fraser 0-4 1-2 1, Cooper 3-10 0-3 6, Sucher 1-3 0-0 2, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-28 74.

Halftime — Oregon Tech 43, LCSC 29. 3-point goals — LCSC 5-22 (Skaife 2-6, Morris 1-5, King 1-4, Smith 1-1, Carpenter 0-2, Hamilton 0-1, Lustig 0-1, Jedlicka 0-1, Nordland 0-1), Oregon Tech 5-16 (Shivers 2-4, Osborn 2-4, Guerra 1-4, Fraser 0-4). Rebounds — LCSC 35 (Hamilton 16), Oregon Tech 46 (Shivers 17). Assists — LCSC 11 (Hamilton, Morris 4), Oregon Tech 8 (Guerra 4). Total fouls — LCSC 19, Oregon Tech 16. Attendance — 1,969.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WSU 74, Santa Clara 47

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alex Covill’s career-high 21 points propelled the Cougs to a 27-point win over West Coast Conference foe Santa Clara.

The Cougars (12-8, 7-2) won on the boards, outrebounding the Broncos 48-34 while holding them to 26.2 percent shooting from the field.

WSU shot 46.7 percent from the floor, going 28-of-60 and outscoring Santa Clara 17-8 on second chance points and 15-3 on points off turnovers.