COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — Olivia Nelson turned in a career-high 31 points and the Idaho Vandals beat Northern Colorado 77-59 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball battle on Saturday to break a three-game losing streak.
“We’re lucky to have her,” Idaho coach Arthur Moreira said of Nelson in a postgame news conference with ESPN+. “She’s proven to everybody else that she should have been a Division I player sooner.”
Nelson played at Division II Central Missouri before transferring to Idaho. On Saturday, she sank a sizzling 73% of her shots (11-of-15) including each of her four 3-point attempts.
Hope Hassmann (14 points), Jennifer Aadland (11 points, eight rebounds) and Rosie Schweizer (10 points, nine rebounds) boosted the Vandals (17-9, 9-6) to an 18-point win.
Idaho trailed the Bears 10-8 just under four minutes into the game before the Vandals staged a 12-0 run over three minutes thanks to Schweizer and Ana Pinheiro free throws, an Ella Uriarte layup and Hassmann and Sarah Brans’ 3-pointers.
Aadland, Nelson and Hassman put together a 9-2 run to pull ahead by three scores early in the second quarter. Then the Vandals never looked back.
Aniah Hall led Northern Colorado (13-14, 6-10) with 12 points.
Idaho plays at Idaho State at 6 p.m. Thursday to try to avenge the Vandals’ 52-44 loss to the Bengals on Feb. 1.
Northern Colorado 16 12 17 14—59
Idaho 20 19 16 22—77
NORTHERN COLORADO (13-14, 6-10)
Hall 5-10 2-2 12, Gamble 5-11 0-0 11, West 2-5 2-3 6, Fields 2-5 0-0 5, Nativi 1-3 0-1 2, George 3-11 4-4 10, Riley 2-4 3-3 8, Van Weelden 1-5 2-2 5, Saleh 0-1 0-0 0, Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0, Rummery-Lamb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-15 59.
IDAHO (17-9, 9-6)
Nelson 11-15 5-6 31, Hassmann 3-6 6-6 14, Aadland 3-8 4-6 11, Schweizer 4-8 2-2 10, Bukvic 0-4 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-3 2-2 5, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Uriarte 1-3 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-50 20-24 77.
3-point goals — UNC 4-17 (Hall 0-2, Gamble 1-3, West 0-1, Fields 1-3, Nativi 0-0, George 0-2, Riley 1-3, Van Weelden 1-4), Idaho 9-17 (Nelson 4-4, Hassmann 2-3, Aadland 1-4, Schweizer 0-1, Pinheiro 1-2, Brans 1-2). Assists — UNC 7 (West 2, Nativi 2), Idaho 16 (Hassmann 5). Rebounds — UNC 24 (Hall 6), Idaho 40 (Schweizer 9). Total fouls — UNC 19, Idaho, Idaho 17. Attendance — 1,314.
Lewis-Clark State 68, Bushnell 59
EUGENE, Ore. — A complete performance from Sitara Byrd highlighted a Cascade Conference win for the Warriors in their regular-season finale.
Byrd tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, leading LC State (22-5, 17-5) in all three categories. Darian Herring (12 points, nine rebounds), Lindsey Wilson (10 points) and Payton Hymas (nine points, eight assists) were other key contributors for the Warrior victory.
Libby Matthis led the Beacons (11-17, 10-12) with 15 points and 11 boards.
“Winning on the road is tough, and I am proud of our team for finding ways to win on the road this weekend,” LCSC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought we found ways to respond to every run that Bushnell made in the game.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-5, 17-5)
Byrd 6-15 0-0 15, Herring 5-10 2-2 12, Hymas 2-8 5-9 9, Sander 4-11 1-2 9, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 5-6 0-2 10, Brager 3-5 0-0 7, Barger 1-1 0-0 2, Beardin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 8-12 68.
BUSHNELL (11-17, 10-12)
Mathis 6-12 3-5 15, Sisul 4-8 4-4 13, Tjoelker 4-6 1-2 12, Mastel 3-6 0-0 6, Krupke 1-11 1-2 3, Lopez 3-8 2-4 8, Campos 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Gwillim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-19 59.
LC State 16 18 16 18—68
Bushnell 11 21 8 19—59
3-point goals — LC 4-19 (Byrd 3-8, Brager 1-3, Sander 0-5, Hymas 0-2, Beardin 0-1), BU 4-14 (Tjoelker 3-5, Sisul 1-4, Krupke 0-3, Lopez 0-1, Quinn 0-1). Rebounds — LC 38 (Byrd 10), BU 34 (Mathis 11). Assists — LC 16 (Hymas 8), BU 12 (Lopez 4).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 73, Bushnell 63
EUGENE, Ore. — The traveling Warriors closed out their regular season with a Cascade Conference win over Bushnell (Ore.) behind Alton Hamilton’s all-purpose leadership.
Hamilton had a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds, heading things up for the Warriors (22-6, 17-5) in both categories while also providing a team-high five assists. MaCarhy Morris added another 14 points plus six rebounds. John Lustig was 6-for-10 from the field with 13 points, and Taden King added 11 points with the help of three 3-pointers.
Cory Johnson was the top performer for Bushnell (13-15, 9-13) with 23 points and eight boards.
“Gritty win for the guys to finish off the regular season,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Not sure we had anything in the tank by the time the game ended but so proud of this group for finishing it off. We won the rebounding battle and took care of the ball, which helped us during some offensive droughts.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-6, 17-5)
Hamilton 10-18 5-5 25, Morris 6-11 1-2 14, Lustig 6-10 1-1 13, King 4-9 0-0 11, Skaife 0-3 0-0 0, Boykins 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Salguero 1-1 0-0 2, Nordland 0-2 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 7-8 73.
BUSHNELL (13-15, 9-13)
Johnson 11-18 1-2 23, Bunn 4-10 1-2 12, Harvey 3-8 3-5 9, Burnett 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-17 2-3 14, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Schwers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-12 63.
Halftime — LCSC 42, Bushnell 32. 3-point goals — LC 4-13 (King 3-5, Morris 1-2, Skaife 0-3, Smith 0-1, Nordland 0-1, Carpenter 0-1), BU 6-19 (Bunn 3-4, Smith 2-9, Burnett 1-1, Johnson 0-3, Livingston 0-1, Graham 0-1). Rebounds — LC 41 (Hamilton 14), BU 33 (Harvey 9). Assists — LC 13 (Hamilton 5), BU 8 (Bunn 3). Total fouls — LC 12, BU 14.
Santa Clara 109, Washington State 79
PULLMAN — The Cougars fell to a zoning Santa Clara in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
Nate Calmese led Washington State (16-13, 6-10) in scoring with 20 points — his ninth 20-plus point performance — and dished out four assists. Ethan Price scored 19 and Dane Erikstrup added 15 points for WSU.
Despite a 46-point second half, the Cougars couldn’t overcome the barrage of 3-pointers. The Broncos set a West Coast Conference record and Santa Clara school record with 23 made 3-pointers. SCU shot 15-of-19 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game 60.5% from 3-point range (23-of-38).
SANTA CLARA (19-10, 11-5)
Mahi 7-17 1-1 19, O’Neil 6-8 0-0 17, Tilly 2-7 3-3 8, Bryan 4-7 0-0 12, Stewart 8-12 2-2 22, Ensminger 3-4 0-0 8, Knapper 7-12 1-1 18, Tongue 2-4 1-2 5, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0, Oboye 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 39-72 8-11 109.
WASHINGTON ST. (16-13, 6-10)
Erikstrup 5-8 4-4 15, Price 5-9 7-9 19, L.Watts 1-2 4-4 6, Calmese 8-15 0-0 20, I.Watts 3-10 0-1 6, Thrastarson 1-2 1-3 3, Vavers 3-5 0-0 8, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 16-21 79.
Halftime — Santa Clara 61, WSU 33. 3-Point Goals — Santa Clara 23-38 (O’Neil 5-6, Bryan 4-6, Stewart 4-7, Mahi 4-8, Knapper 3-7, Ensminger 2-3, Tilly 1-1), Washington St. 9-26 (Calmese 4-8, Vavers 2-3, Price 2-4, Erikstrup 1-3, Gerrits 0-1, Thrastarson 0-1, L.Watts 0-1, I.Watts 0-5). Fouled Out — O’Neil. Rebounds — Santa Clara 36 (Tongue 8), Washington St. 21 (Erikstrup 4). Assists — Santa Clara 22 (Knapper 5), Washington St. 13 (Calmese 4). Total Fouls — Santa Clara 18, Washington St. 14. A — 4,380 (11,671).
Northern Colorado 92, Idaho 74
GREELEY, Colo. — After a razor-close first half, Idaho found itself decisively outplayed down the stretch by host Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference clash.
Tyler Linhardt led the Vandals (12-16, 7-8) in scoring with a 23 point performance — his second team-high 20-plus showing in three days. Kolton Mitchell put up 11 points, and Julius Mims added 10 off five conversions from six field goal attempts while also leading Idaho with five rebounds. Ewan Steele made his return to action late in the game and put up his first two points since early January at Portland State.
Isaiah Hawthorne of Northern Colorado (21-8, 13-3) made an exceptional 9-of-11 field goal attempts and 4-of-5 free throws to lead all scorers with 25 points.
IDAHO (12-16)
Mims 5-6 0-0 10, Mrus 2-9 0-0 5, Gonzalez 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell 4-9 2-2 11, Payne 3-5 2-2 9, Linhardt 9-14 4-5 23, Yearout 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 0-1 1-2 1, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Brickner 2-3 0-0 6, Steele 1-1 0-1 2, Klapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-12 74.
N. COLORADO (21-8, 13-3)
Hawthorne 9-11 4-5 25, Wisne 3-5 2-3 8, Bloch 1-5 0-0 3, Reynolds 10-15 0-0 21, Rillie 2-7 0-0 5, Denker 5-7 2-2 13, McCreary 3-4 3-6 11, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Shields 1-1 0-0 2, Humer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-57 11-16 92.
Halftime — N. Colorado 48-47. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 7-16 (Brickner 2-2, Gonzalez 1-2, Linhardt 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Payne 1-2, Mrus 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Stevens 0-1), N. Colorado 9-18 (Hawthorne 3-4, McCreary 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Denker 1-2, Rillie 1-2, Bloch 1-5, Wisne 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Mims 5), N. Colorado 29 (Wisne 6). Assists — Idaho 5 (Payne 3), N. Colorado 17 (Reynolds 5). Total Fouls — Idaho 14, N. Colorado 10. A — 2,004 (2,734).
BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State 10-6, College of Idaho 0-7
CALDWELL, Idaho — After shutting out College of Idaho 10-0 in the first game, Lewis-Clark State fell 7-6 in the second installment of a doubleheader to open Cascade Conference play.
Charlie Updegrave was the biggest bright spot for LC State (3-4, 1-1) with seven hits on the day, including a home run and a pair of doubles. He also had four runs and four RBI in the twinbill.
Jack Sheward hit a grand slam in the first game, while both Updegrave and Brandon Cabrera homered in the second.
Evan Canfield fanned four batters and combined with Jackson Cloud and Tucker Grote to pitch a shutout in Game 1.
The Game 2 loss came down to James Hull’s go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth for the Yotes (11-3, 1-1).
The Warriors continue the series with the Yotes today weather permitting, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. Pacific at Wolfe Field.
GAME 1
LCSC 100 215 1—10 12 0
COI 000 000 0—0 4 2
Canfield, Cloud (5), Grote (7) and Ephan; Massie, J. Cummins (5), Lapp (6) and Bacon. W—Canfield; L—Massie.
LCSC hits — Updegrave 5 (2 2B), Signorelli 2 (2 2B), Ephan 2, Sheward (HR), Weintraub, Karagiannopoulos.
COI hits — Ingraham 2, Brown, Bacon.
GAME 2
LCSC 020 130 000—6 9 3
COI 020 000 41x—7 10 0
Lucas, Estrada (4), Taylor (7), Solomon (7) and Marquez; D. Cummins, Lewis (6) and Casagrand.
LCSC hits — Updegrave 2 (HR), Cabrera (HR), Signorelli (2B), Marquez (2B), Bevacqua (2B), Weintraub, Madariaga, Karagiannopoulos.
COI hits — Ingraham 3, Hull 2 (2B), Gaff (2B), Smith (2B), Faire, Casagrand, Olsen.
UCLA 7, Washington State 6
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Pac-12-foe UCLA’s late comeback kept Washington State from finding its first win of the season at the Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic.
The Cougars (0-6) held a 6-1 advantage heading into the eighth inning, but UCLA (5-1) scored three in their half of the eighth inning and completed their comeback with three more in the ninth.
Two Bruin runs came home on bases-loaded hit-by-pitches and the winning run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
For WSU, freshman second baseman Ollie Obenour reached base five times, tripled home a run, scored twice and stole a base while designated hitter Ricco Longo reached base four times with an RBI-double, three walks and a stolen base. Third baseman Luke Thiele collected three hits and first baseman Ryan Skjonsby added two hits including an RBI-double.
WSU 130 020 000—6 10 0
UCLA 001 000 033—7 9 2
Lewis, Shepard (6), Tedesco (8), Hutzezon (9) and Thein; May, Randall (5), Rissas (5), Grothues (7), Alger (8), Bott (8), Lee (9) and Balsz. W — Lee; L — Tedesco.
WSU hits — Thiele 3, Skjonsby 2 (2B), Obenour (3B), Longo (2B), Roy, Thein, Watterson.
UCLA hits — Cholowsky 2 (2B), Salgado (2B), West, Levu, Hocking, Call, Kim, Balsz.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 4, Ottawa 3
SURPRIZE, Ariz. — The Warriors picked up their first team dual win against a fellow NAIA program this season, narrowly battling past host Ottawa (Ariz.).
Pablo Herrera led LC State (3-4) with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 No. 1 singles win. Three of the day’s six singles matches went the three-set distance.
Singles — Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Razvan Lazar 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Carlos Robles 6-3, 6-2; Nell Rollin, LC, def. Filip Novacek 6-2, 6-3; Austin Swing, LC, def. Noah Koeroessy 6-0, 6-2; Arvid Lindbald, OUAZ, def. Alvaro Camino 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Kasper Olofsson, OUAZ, def. Juan Pablo Naranjo 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Lindbald/Novacek, OUAZ, def. Herrera/Moreira 6-4; Swing/Camino, LC, def. Olofsson/Lazar 6-4; Robles/Koeroessy, OUAZ, def. Emmett Heiss/Gautam Balakrishnan 6-1.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Fresno 4, Washington State 3
FORT WORTH, Tex. — The Cougars narrowly dropped a team dual to Fresno at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
Eva Alvarez Sande headed things up for WSU (9-5) with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles and a 6-4 showing at No. 1 doubles alongside teammate Maxine Murphy.
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Jade Otway/Isabel Pascual 6-4; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Raquel Caballero/Tomi Main 6-2; Helena Narmont/Yu-Chin Tsai, TCU, def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Puvill 6-1.
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande, WSU, def. Jade Otway 6-3, 6-3; Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Raquel Caballero 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; Isabel Pascual, TCU, def. Elyse Tse 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4; Yu-Chin Tsai, TCU, def. Hania Abouelsaad 6-3, 6-2; Tomi Main, TCU, def. Martina Markov 6-1, 6-0; Maya Drozd, TCU, def. Martina Puvill 6-2, 6-1.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Wazzu men win MPSF title, women second
SPOKANE — The Washington State men’s team captured the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team title while the Wazzu women finished second at the 2025 MPSF Championships at The Podium.
The WSU men won the team title with five event wins and 162 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Long Beach State (124).
Parker Duskin turned in a season-best 7.71 seconds to capture the men’s 60-meter hurdles title while Micaela De Mello claimed the women’s 60 in 8.00 seconds, the third-fastest time in the nation this season and just 0.01 seconds off the school record.
Mason Lawyer won the men’s 60 with a second in school history 6.55 seconds.
Freshman Rosemary Longisa won the women’s 800 in a time of 2:10.28 and Evans Kurui took home the men’s 3,000, winning by 10 seconds. Senior Alaina Stone Boggs won her 3,000 with a time of 9:29.14, leading four Cougars in the event.
Junior Eli Lawrence submitted a 15.42 showing in the men’s triple jump. Royal Haley, Grant Buckmiller, Lawyer and Ethan Willem turned in a facility-record 3:07.76 to win the 4x400 relay.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Three wins for Cougs at conference meet
HOUSTON, Tex. — Washington State took home three more titles from Saturday’s action at the Mountain West Conference Championships.
Emily Lundgren won the 200 breast and was named the MWC Championships Swimmer of the Meet thanks to her pair of relay wins and two individual wins.
Darcy Revitt was named Freshman of the Meet with a 50 free, 100 free and 200 medley relay wins.
Dori Hathazi snagged first in the 200.
WSU produced its best finish at a conference championship in program history, finishing fifth with 975 points behind Nevada, Fresno State, UNLV and San Diego State (which won its fourth straight title).