COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Olivia Nelson turned in a career-high 31 points and the Idaho Vandals beat Northern Colorado 77-59 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball battle on Saturday to break a three-game losing streak.

“We’re lucky to have her,” Idaho coach Arthur Moreira said of Nelson in a postgame news conference with ESPN+. “She’s proven to everybody else that she should have been a Division I player sooner.”

Nelson played at Division II Central Missouri before transferring to Idaho. On Saturday, she sank a sizzling 73% of her shots (11-of-15) including each of her four 3-point attempts.

Hope Hassmann (14 points), Jennifer Aadland (11 points, eight rebounds) and Rosie Schweizer (10 points, nine rebounds) boosted the Vandals (17-9, 9-6) to an 18-point win.

Idaho trailed the Bears 10-8 just under four minutes into the game before the Vandals staged a 12-0 run over three minutes thanks to Schweizer and Ana Pinheiro free throws, an Ella Uriarte layup and Hassmann and Sarah Brans’ 3-pointers.

Aadland, Nelson and Hassman put together a 9-2 run to pull ahead by three scores early in the second quarter. Then the Vandals never looked back.

Aniah Hall led Northern Colorado (13-14, 6-10) with 12 points.

Idaho plays at Idaho State at 6 p.m. Thursday to try to avenge the Vandals’ 52-44 loss to the Bengals on Feb. 1.

Northern Colorado 16 12 17 14—59

Idaho 20 19 16 22—77

NORTHERN COLORADO (13-14, 6-10)

Hall 5-10 2-2 12, Gamble 5-11 0-0 11, West 2-5 2-3 6, Fields 2-5 0-0 5, Nativi 1-3 0-1 2, George 3-11 4-4 10, Riley 2-4 3-3 8, Van Weelden 1-5 2-2 5, Saleh 0-1 0-0 0, Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0, Rummery-Lamb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-15 59.

IDAHO (17-9, 9-6)

Nelson 11-15 5-6 31, Hassmann 3-6 6-6 14, Aadland 3-8 4-6 11, Schweizer 4-8 2-2 10, Bukvic 0-4 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-3 2-2 5, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Uriarte 1-3 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-50 20-24 77.

3-point goals — UNC 4-17 (Hall 0-2, Gamble 1-3, West 0-1, Fields 1-3, Nativi 0-0, George 0-2, Riley 1-3, Van Weelden 1-4), Idaho 9-17 (Nelson 4-4, Hassmann 2-3, Aadland 1-4, Schweizer 0-1, Pinheiro 1-2, Brans 1-2). Assists — UNC 7 (West 2, Nativi 2), Idaho 16 (Hassmann 5). Rebounds — UNC 24 (Hall 6), Idaho 40 (Schweizer 9). Total fouls — UNC 19, Idaho, Idaho 17. Attendance — 1,314.

Lewis-Clark State 68, Bushnell 59

EUGENE, Ore. — A complete performance from Sitara Byrd highlighted a Cascade Conference win for the Warriors in their regular-season finale.

Byrd tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, leading LC State (22-5, 17-5) in all three categories. Darian Herring (12 points, nine rebounds), Lindsey Wilson (10 points) and Payton Hymas (nine points, eight assists) were other key contributors for the Warrior victory.

Libby Matthis led the Beacons (11-17, 10-12) with 15 points and 11 boards.

“Winning on the road is tough, and I am proud of our team for finding ways to win on the road this weekend,” LCSC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought we found ways to respond to every run that Bushnell made in the game.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-5, 17-5)

Byrd 6-15 0-0 15, Herring 5-10 2-2 12, Hymas 2-8 5-9 9, Sander 4-11 1-2 9, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 5-6 0-2 10, Brager 3-5 0-0 7, Barger 1-1 0-0 2, Beardin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 8-12 68.

BUSHNELL (11-17, 10-12)

Mathis 6-12 3-5 15, Sisul 4-8 4-4 13, Tjoelker 4-6 1-2 12, Mastel 3-6 0-0 6, Krupke 1-11 1-2 3, Lopez 3-8 2-4 8, Campos 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Gwillim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 13-19 59.

LC State 16 18 16 18—68

Bushnell 11 21 8 19—59

3-point goals — LC 4-19 (Byrd 3-8, Brager 1-3, Sander 0-5, Hymas 0-2, Beardin 0-1), BU 4-14 (Tjoelker 3-5, Sisul 1-4, Krupke 0-3, Lopez 0-1, Quinn 0-1). Rebounds — LC 38 (Byrd 10), BU 34 (Mathis 11). Assists — LC 16 (Hymas 8), BU 12 (Lopez 4).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State 73, Bushnell 63

EUGENE, Ore. — The traveling Warriors closed out their regular season with a Cascade Conference win over Bushnell (Ore.) behind Alton Hamilton’s all-purpose leadership.

Hamilton had a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds, heading things up for the Warriors (22-6, 17-5) in both categories while also providing a team-high five assists. MaCarhy Morris added another 14 points plus six rebounds. John Lustig was 6-for-10 from the field with 13 points, and Taden King added 11 points with the help of three 3-pointers.

Cory Johnson was the top performer for Bushnell (13-15, 9-13) with 23 points and eight boards.

“Gritty win for the guys to finish off the regular season,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Not sure we had anything in the tank by the time the game ended but so proud of this group for finishing it off. We won the rebounding battle and took care of the ball, which helped us during some offensive droughts.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-6, 17-5)

Hamilton 10-18 5-5 25, Morris 6-11 1-2 14, Lustig 6-10 1-1 13, King 4-9 0-0 11, Skaife 0-3 0-0 0, Boykins 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Salguero 1-1 0-0 2, Nordland 0-2 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 7-8 73.

BUSHNELL (13-15, 9-13)

Johnson 11-18 1-2 23, Bunn 4-10 1-2 12, Harvey 3-8 3-5 9, Burnett 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-17 2-3 14, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Schwers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-12 63.

Halftime — LCSC 42, Bushnell 32. 3-point goals — LC 4-13 (King 3-5, Morris 1-2, Skaife 0-3, Smith 0-1, Nordland 0-1, Carpenter 0-1), BU 6-19 (Bunn 3-4, Smith 2-9, Burnett 1-1, Johnson 0-3, Livingston 0-1, Graham 0-1). Rebounds — LC 41 (Hamilton 14), BU 33 (Harvey 9). Assists — LC 13 (Hamilton 5), BU 8 (Bunn 3). Total fouls — LC 12, BU 14.

Santa Clara 109, Washington State 79

PULLMAN — The Cougars fell to a zoning Santa Clara in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.

Nate Calmese led Washington State (16-13, 6-10) in scoring with 20 points — his ninth 20-plus point performance — and dished out four assists. Ethan Price scored 19 and Dane Erikstrup added 15 points for WSU.

Despite a 46-point second half, the Cougars couldn’t overcome the barrage of 3-pointers. The Broncos set a West Coast Conference record and Santa Clara school record with 23 made 3-pointers. SCU shot 15-of-19 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game 60.5% from 3-point range (23-of-38).

SANTA CLARA (19-10, 11-5)

Mahi 7-17 1-1 19, O’Neil 6-8 0-0 17, Tilly 2-7 3-3 8, Bryan 4-7 0-0 12, Stewart 8-12 2-2 22, Ensminger 3-4 0-0 8, Knapper 7-12 1-1 18, Tongue 2-4 1-2 5, Akametu 0-1 0-0 0, Oboye 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 39-72 8-11 109.

WASHINGTON ST. (16-13, 6-10)

Erikstrup 5-8 4-4 15, Price 5-9 7-9 19, L.Watts 1-2 4-4 6, Calmese 8-15 0-0 20, I.Watts 3-10 0-1 6, Thrastarson 1-2 1-3 3, Vavers 3-5 0-0 8, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 16-21 79.

Halftime — Santa Clara 61, WSU 33. 3-Point Goals — Santa Clara 23-38 (O’Neil 5-6, Bryan 4-6, Stewart 4-7, Mahi 4-8, Knapper 3-7, Ensminger 2-3, Tilly 1-1), Washington St. 9-26 (Calmese 4-8, Vavers 2-3, Price 2-4, Erikstrup 1-3, Gerrits 0-1, Thrastarson 0-1, L.Watts 0-1, I.Watts 0-5). Fouled Out — O’Neil. Rebounds — Santa Clara 36 (Tongue 8), Washington St. 21 (Erikstrup 4). Assists — Santa Clara 22 (Knapper 5), Washington St. 13 (Calmese 4). Total Fouls — Santa Clara 18, Washington St. 14. A — 4,380 (11,671).

Northern Colorado 92, Idaho 74

GREELEY, Colo. — After a razor-close first half, Idaho found itself decisively outplayed down the stretch by host Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference clash.

Tyler Linhardt led the Vandals (12-16, 7-8) in scoring with a 23 point performance — his second team-high 20-plus showing in three days. Kolton Mitchell put up 11 points, and Julius Mims added 10 off five conversions from six field goal attempts while also leading Idaho with five rebounds. Ewan Steele made his return to action late in the game and put up his first two points since early January at Portland State.

Isaiah Hawthorne of Northern Colorado (21-8, 13-3) made an exceptional 9-of-11 field goal attempts and 4-of-5 free throws to lead all scorers with 25 points.

IDAHO (12-16)

Mims 5-6 0-0 10, Mrus 2-9 0-0 5, Gonzalez 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell 4-9 2-2 11, Payne 3-5 2-2 9, Linhardt 9-14 4-5 23, Yearout 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 0-1 1-2 1, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Brickner 2-3 0-0 6, Steele 1-1 0-1 2, Klapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-12 74.

N. COLORADO (21-8, 13-3)

Hawthorne 9-11 4-5 25, Wisne 3-5 2-3 8, Bloch 1-5 0-0 3, Reynolds 10-15 0-0 21, Rillie 2-7 0-0 5, Denker 5-7 2-2 13, McCreary 3-4 3-6 11, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Shields 1-1 0-0 2, Humer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-57 11-16 92.

Halftime — N. Colorado 48-47. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 7-16 (Brickner 2-2, Gonzalez 1-2, Linhardt 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Payne 1-2, Mrus 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Stevens 0-1), N. Colorado 9-18 (Hawthorne 3-4, McCreary 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Denker 1-2, Rillie 1-2, Bloch 1-5, Wisne 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Mims 5), N. Colorado 29 (Wisne 6). Assists — Idaho 5 (Payne 3), N. Colorado 17 (Reynolds 5). Total Fouls — Idaho 14, N. Colorado 10. A — 2,004 (2,734).