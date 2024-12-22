COLLEGE ROUNDUP

LAS VEGAS — Washington State built a large first-half cushion and withstood a rally from Northern Iowa to prevail 76-68 in nonconference men’s basketball play at Orleans Arena on Saturday.

The Cougars (10-3) shot 21-for-29 (72.4%) in the first half as they built a 49-26 lead heading to intermission. The Panthers (7-5) would cut into that advantage in the game’s latter stages, but not enough to change the outcome. Wazzu was one shy of its season-high in assists with 23, improving to 10-0 when totaling 15-or-more assists as a team.

LeJuan Watts secured his fifth double-double of the season for the Cougs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Nate Calmese had a team-high 16 points along with six boards. Dane Erikstrup tallied another 15 points for WSU, and Tomas Thrastarson finished with a career-high seven points in his first career start.

N. IOWA (7-5)

Hutson 3-10 0-1 6, Campbell 3-10 2-2 9, Anderson 4-10 9-14 17, Bond 7-15 1-2 17, Schwieger 4-9 2-2 10, Weisbrod 1-3 0-0 3, Hornseth 1-1 0-0 2, Born 1-2 2-2 4, Pock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 16-23 68.

WASHINGTON ST. (10-3)

Erikstrup 6-7 0-0 15, Price 4-10 0-0 9, L.Watts 7-10 0-1 14, Calmese 6-12 3-6 16, Thrastarson 3-4 0-1 7, Wynott 1-4 0-0 3, Gerrits 3-4 0-0 6, Okafor 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 32-54 5-10 76.

Halftime — Washington St. 49-26. 3-Point Goals — N. Iowa 4-22 (Bond 2-7, Weisbrod 1-3, Campbell 1-6, Pock 0-1, Schwieger 0-2, Hutson 0-3), Washington St. 7-21 (Erikstrup 3-4, Thrastarson 1-1, Wynott 1-3, Price 1-5, Calmese 1-6, Gerrits 0-1, L.Watts 0-1). Rebounds — N. Iowa 31 (Anderson 10), Washington St. 29 (L.Watts 12). Assists — N. Iowa 17 (Campbell 6), Washington St. 23 (Calmese 6). Total Fouls — N. Iowa 15, Washington St. 19.

Idaho 95, Pacific 72

GROVE, Ore. — Kolton Mitchell went off for a career-high 32 points to lead Idaho in a dominant nonconference win over Pacific University of Grove, Ore.

Three more Vandals scored in double-figures as Kristian Gonzalez added 20 points, his sixth double-figure effort of the season, and Julius Mims and Tyler Linhardt put up 14 each. Jack Payne led the team in rebounds with 11 and assists with eight to go along with five points.

The Vandals (5-8) shot 58.7% from the field — their highest conversion rate since February 4, 2023. Idaho’s 15 made threes were the most for the Vandals against a DI opponent since November 10, 2021.

IDAHO (5-8)

Mims 7-10 0-0 14, Mrus 2-6 0-0 6, Gonzalez 7-11 3-3 20, Mitchell 12-17 2-2 32, Payne 2-8 0-0 5, Linhardt 5-8 1-1 14, Hardy 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Brickner 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Hatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-63 6-6 95.