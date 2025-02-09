COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars claw to single-point men’s basketball victory

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — Washington State senior Ethan Price dove in front of Pepperdine’s last-chance shot and batted it out of bounds as time expired to secure the Cougars’ 87-86 win over Pepperdine on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in West Coast Conference men’s basketball action.
It was a much-needed victory for the Cougars (16-10, 6-7), who broke a five-game losing streak. The game featured nine lead changes, but just two in the second half. WSU trailed by 12 points with 6:17 left and by seven with 90 seconds remaining before staging a 7-0 run over the next 1:02 to tie it up at 85-85.
Nate Calmese led WSU scorers once again with 16 points as one of five Cougs in double figures and three with at least 15 points.
Isaiah Watts (15 points) sank a crucial 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to tie and LeJuan Watts (14 points) made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining. Dane Erikstrup posted 15 points, and Price added 12.
Pepperdine’s Stefan Todorovic dropped 30 points on the Cougs and the Waves had four score 15 or more points.
“I’m just really happy we walked away with a win,” WSU coach David Riley said in his postgame news conference. “Our guys did a really good job those last six to seven minutes coming together and playing tough. That togetherness is what we need for the rest of the season.”
PEPPERDINE (9-15, 3-8)
Coulibaly 6-6 3-6 15, Dozic 0-3 0-0 0, Todorovic 8-21 10-12 30, Odum 6-13 2-2 18, Butka 9-14 1-2 19, Bethea 1-4 1-2 4, Olvera 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 17-24 86.
WASHINGTON ST. (16-10, 6-7)
Erikstrup 6-14 0-0 15, Price 3-9 5-5 12, L.Watts 5-9 3-4 14, Calmese 8-13 0-0 16, I.Watts 5-10 1-1 15, Thrastarson 3-5 0-0 6, Okafor 2-4 0-0 4, Vavers 2-4 0-0 5, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 9-10 87.
Halftime — Pepperdine 45-42. 3-Point Goals — Pepperdine 9-20 (Odum 4-5, Todorovic 4-9, Bethea 1-3, Butka 0-1, Dozic 0-2), Washington St. 10-26 (I.Watts 4-6, Erikstrup 3-9, L.Watts 1-1, Vavers 1-3, Price 1-4, Thrastarson 0-1, Calmese 0-2). Rebounds — Pepperdine 28 (Coulibaly 8), Washington St. 33 (Erikstrup 8). Assists — Pepperdine 19 (Odum 11), Washington St. 14 (L.Watts 6). Total Fouls — Pepperdine 11, Washington St. 19. A — 3,957 (11,671).
Idaho 78, Sacramento State 76
MOSCOW — The Vandals rallied to a Big Sky Conference win in a physical contest against visiting Sac State at ICCU Arena.
Idaho (11-14, 6-6) trailed 47-39 at halftime, but soon pulled neck-and-neck with the Hornets (6-18, 2-9) in a game that would feature 11 total lead changes.
The Vandals’ Jack Payne led all scorers with 21 points. Tyler Mrus was on a tear from range for UI, totaling 17 points with the help of five made 3s. Tyler Linhardt put up 16 points, and Kolton Mitchell finished with 10 points off a solid 4-of-10 (40%) showing from the field.
“What motivates us every day when I step into the office is: ‘Idaho deserves a championship program,’” Idaho coach Alex Pribble said in his postgame ESPN+ interview. “This is a good step forward, but we’ve got to take another big step forward these last six or seven games.”
SACRAMENTO ST. (6-18)
Holt 1-4 2-3 4, Brewer 5-7 0-0 13, Neal 2-7 1-2 6, Nunn 2-3 2-2 6, Vaughns 7-12 2-5 19, Dioramma 9-9 1-1 19, Ricketts 1-4 0-1 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Skytta 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 30-54 9-16 76.
IDAHO (11-14)
Mims 1-2 0-0 2, Mrus 5-15 2-4 17, Gonzalez 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 4-10 2-2 10, Payne 3-7 14-15 21, Linhardt 3-11 10-14 16, Hardy 1-3 1-2 3, Brickner 0-0 1-2 1, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 32-41 78.
Halftime — Sacramento St. 47-39. 3-Point Goals — Sacramento St. 7-21 (Brewer 3-5, Vaughns 3-5, Neal 1-5, Holt 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Skytta 0-1, Ricketts 0-3), Idaho 8-30 (Mrus 5-12, Gonzalez 2-5, Payne 1-3, Linhardt 0-5, Mitchell 0-5). Fouled Out — Skytta. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 32 (Brewer 7), Idaho 24 (Payne, Linhardt 6). Assists — Sacramento St. 10 (Nunn 3), Idaho 9 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls — Sacramento St. 28, Idaho 16. A — 1,972 (4,200).
Lewis-Clark State 78, Eastern Oregon 73
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Alton Hamilton registered his ninth statistical double-double of the season to lead Lewis-Clark State past Eastern Oregon in a Cascade Conference battle.
Hamilton led the team in points (19), rebounds (13) and assists (5) on a day the Warriors (18-6, 13-5) fielded four double-digit scorers. Gorden Boykins was 5-for-9 with 13 points and Dylan Skaife hit four 3-pointers for his career-best 12 points. MaCarhy Morris finished the night with 10 points plus seven boards, while Colfax alum John Lustig scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds.
“A true team win for our guys,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “We gutted it out and had to find different ways to be successful throughout the game. Our bench was huge tonight, not only scoring but playing physical and making key plays on both sides of the ball.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-6, 13-5)
Hamilton 7-12 5-7 19, Skaife 4-10 0-0 12, Morris 3-7 3-4 10, Lustig 4-7 1-2 9, King 1-6 0-0 2, Boykins 5-9 3-4 13, Salguero 3-3 2-2 8, Carpenter 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-21 78.
EASTERN OREGON (15-9, 10-8)
Doman 6-12 2-2 15, Afework 4-10 2-4 13, Newson 4-4 4-5 12, Hawkes 4-14 0-0 9, Hansen 3-6 0-0 7, Bodily 3-6 0-0 8, Rogers 2-5 0-0 5, Abrams 1-2 0-0 2, Muhamma 1-5 0-0 2, Logan Orchard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 8-11 73.
Halftime — LCSC 39, EOU 32. 3-point goals — LCSC 6-18 (Skaife 4-10, Morris 1-1, Carpenter 1-1, King 0-4, Hamilton 0-1, Nordland 0-1), EOU 9-23 (Afework 3-5, Bodily 2-3, Hawkes 1-6, Doman 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Rogers 1-1, Orchard 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 37 (Hamilton 13), EOU 34 (Doman 11). Assists — LCSC 14 (Hamilton 5), EOU 15 (Doman 7). Total fouls — LCSC 14, EOU 14. Fouled out — Skaife.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 68, Eastern Oregon 59
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Ellie Sander notched her 500th career rebound during a Cascade Conference victory for the Warriors against host Eastern Oregon.
This puts Sander into the rare 1,000-point, 500-rebound club. She also led the team for the night with 17 points in an efficient performance which saw her shoot 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-7 from the foul line while making five steals and three total boards. Darrian Herring added 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, Tatum Brager scored 13 and Mataya Green had 10 points plus eight boards for LC State (20-4, 14-4).
EUO (15-8, 11-6) went a perfect 8-for-8 in free throw attempts and was competitive in every quarter except the second, which saw the Warriors create critical scoreboard separation.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-4, 14-4)
Sander 6-8 5-7 17, Herring 6-13 2-7 14, Green 5-8 0-0 10, Hymas 2-9 2-2 6, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Brager 5-7 1-1 13, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Beardin 1-2 0-0 2, Karlberg 0-0 2-2 2, Barger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-23 68.
EASTERN OREGON (15-8, 11-6)
Holecek 6-12 2-2 18, Smith 5-11 4-4 18, Siegner 6-18 0-0 14, Waiwaiole 1-3 0-0 2, Fehringer 1-3 0-0 2, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 3, johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Hagemeier 0-1 0-0 0, Kast 0-0 0-0 0, Blauman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-8 59.
Lewis-Clark State 18 19 15 16—68
Eastern Oregon 15 8 19 17—59
3-point goals — LCSC 2-5 (Brager 2-3, Hymas 0-1, Beardin 0-1), EOU 11-32 (Holecek 4-8, Smith 4-10, Siegner 2-8, Alvarado 1-4, Waiwaiole 0-1, Hagemeier 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 29 (Green 8), EOU 33 (Siegner 9). Assists — LCSC 10 (Hymas 6), EOU 16 (Holecek, Siegner 5). Total fouls — LCSC 13, EOU 19.
Gonzaga 73, Washington State 69 (OT)
SPOKANE — When it mattered most, Gonzaga’s star player Yvonne Ejim made a play.
The fifth-year forward grabbed a loose ball that Eleonora Villa dropped right under her nose, ran a breakneck sprint down the court, got fouled and drained both free throws to put Gonzaga up by four.
Washington State (15-11, 10-5) failed to make anything happen in the closing 23 seconds and Gonzaga (17-8, 12-2) claimed the overtime victory
In the first half, neither coach was likely pleased with their team’s offensive performance.
The Cougars shot 27%. The Zags shot 34%. That changed in the second half, as both teams shot 50% and the Cougs made seven 3-pointers.
Tara Wallack paced the WSU with 18 points and five blocks, Villa added 13 points and freshmen Dayana Mendes and Charlotte Abraham dazzled, each sinking a pair of 3s en route to scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-11)
Kpetikou 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-9 3-3 8, Eleonora Villa 5-15 2-4 13, Jenna Villa 2-4 0-0 6, Wallack 5-14 6-8 18, Mendes 3-6 3-5 11, Abraham 4-8 0-0 10, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 22-58 14-20 69
GONZAGA (17-8)
Ejim 7-19 2-2 16, Dalton 1-3 2-2 4, Little 2-6 0-0 4, O’Connor 2-7 2-2 8, Turner 6-16 0-0 15, Dalan 0-2 3-4 3, Huijbens 1-7 0-0 2, Bettencourt 3-5 0-0 7, Salenbien 6-12 0-0 14, Totals 28-77 9-10 73
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 11-27 (Tuhina 1-4, E.Villa 1-4, J.Villa 2-4, Wallack 2-6, Mendes 2-2, Abraham 2-5, Gardner 1-2), Gonzaga 8-20 (Dalton 0-1, O’Connor 2-3, Turner 3-9, Huijbens 0-1, Bettencourt 1-1, Salenbien 2-5). Assists — Washington St. 11 (Tuhina 6), Gonzaga 16 (Turner 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 32 (Tuhina 7), Gonzaga 54 (Ejim 17). Total Fouls — Washington St. 13, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 6,000.
Sacramento State 56, Idaho 53
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Vandals fell victim to a late rally from the host Hornets in Big Sky Conference play.
It was Idaho’s third loss in the last five games.
With 42 seconds left, Idaho guard Olivia Nelson — who scored just five points — was called for a travel, and the Hornets, cashing in on one of their 10 offensive rebounds, turned a missed 3 on the following possession into a putback to gain a one-point advantage.
Idaho (16-7, 8-4) watched the ball roll out of bounds off an Idaho leg on the next possession, then heaved a desperation 3 that hit nothing but air.
The Vandals led for 28 minutes, 38 seconds of play, but the game was tied for over seven minutes, and Sacramento State (11-13, 4-7) never trailed by more than five.
Hope Hassmann was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor to lead all scorers with 19 points but also committed a game-high six turnovers. Jennifer Aadland delivered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
IDAHO (16-7, 8-4)
Nelson 1-8 3-4 5, Hassmann 7-7 4-6 19, Schweizer 2-7 2-2 6, Bukvic 2-3 0-0 5, Aadland 6-12 0-0 14, Brans 0-4 0-0 0, Uriarte 0-1 0-0 0, Beatriz Passos da Silva 0-4 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-49 11-14 53.
SACRAMENTO STATE (11-13, 4-7)
Martin 6-12 2-2 18, Jaiteh 4-9 2-2 11, Versteeeg 3-17 1-2 7, Falk 1-6 2-2 5, Peneueta 2-4 0-0 5, Gray 3-3 0-0 7, Butcher 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 10-12 56.
3-point goals — Idaho 4-10 (Hassmann 1-1, Aadland 2-3, Schweizer 0-1, Nelson 0-3, Bukvic 1-1, Uriarte 0-1), SSU — 8-21 (Martin 4-8, Jaiteh 1-2, Versteeg 0-4, Falk 1-3, Peneueta 1-2, Gray 1-1, Butcher 0-1). Assists — Idaho 11 (Nelson 3), SSU 12 (Versteeg 4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 33 (Aadland 10), SSU 34 (Falk 7). Totals fouls — Idaho 21, SSU 13. Attendance — 623.
TRACK AND FIELD
Zywina makes LC history
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Sydnie Zywina completed one of the best weekends of her career with a school record and national standard in the long jump on Saturday to wrap up the Lew Thorne Invite, hosted by Eastern Oregon.
Zywina shattered her own record in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 1/2 inches, an automatic national standard mark that currently ranks fifth in the NAIA. Nezperce product Grace Tiegs ran the second-fastest 1,000 meters in LC State women’s history and was second overall at the meet with a time of 3 minutes, 4.01 seconds. Fellow Warrior Karissa Lindner won the 200 while taking third in the long jump.
On the men’s side, LCSC’s Jedidiah Barnaby won the 60 meters in a time of 6.91. Trenton Johnson registered the second-best long jump distance in school history at 22-4 1/4 as he took second place for the meet.
Buckmiller breaks WSU indoor record
SPOKANE — Washington State sophomore Grant Buckmiller broke a 15-year WSU indoor record in the 400-meter dash with a 46.22-second showing at the Riverfront Invitational.
The Cougs won three events and saw 14 athletes set personal bests.
At the same event, the Vandals’ Blossom Omogor turned in a personal best of 24.29 in the 200 — the third-fastest time in Idaho history and third-best in the Big Sky this season.
Jesuye Doherty delivered the Big Sky-best long jump of 7.60 meters. He leads the Big Sky and is 36th nationally.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
The Warriors posted their first team dual win of 2025, handling Whitworth of Spokane in nonconference play.
Heidi Moyo delivered wins at both No. 1 singles and doubles (the latter paired with April Buckingham) for LC State (2-4), while Gwyn Heim had the Warriors’ most dominant performance of the day, blanking her No. 4 singles opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Singles — Heidi Moyo, LC, def. Faith Kert 6-3, 6-4; Gacie Smyley, WW, def. Rayana Shah 6-2, 6-3; Paige Noble-Lucas, LC, def. Paige Oliver 6-2, 6-3; Gwyn Heim, LC, def. Olivia Corbett 6-0, 6-0; April Buckingham, LC, def. Audrey Judson 7-5, 7-5; Ana Govea, LC, def. Hannah Wells 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Buckingham/Moyo, LC, def. Kert/Smyley 6-3; Noble-Lucas/Shah, LC, def. Todd/Oliver 6-2; Govea/Marzani, LC, def. Judson/Corbett 6-4.
Washington State 6, Fresno State 1
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Eva Alvarez Sande led WSU with wins at both No. 1 singles and doubles as the Cougars topped Fresno State in a nonconference team dual.
Alvarez Sande paired with Maxine Murphy for a 6-2 doubles set victory, while she battled past FSU’s Matilde Magnini 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the top singles contest. The Cougs improved their dual record to 7-2 on the season.
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Yinglak Jittakoat/Matilde Magrini 6-2; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Andjela Lopicic/Klara Vukicevic 6-3; Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov, WSU, vs. Paulina Montiel/Eliza Dunbar 4-2 DNF.
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande, WSU, def. Matilde Magrini 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Sofia Pizzoni 6-4, 6-0; Elyse Tse, WSU, def. Andjela Lopicic 6-3, 6-2; Hania Abouelsaad, WSU, def. Charlotte Gisclon 6-3, 6-3; Paulina Montiel, FSU, def. Martina Puvill 7-6, 3-6, 10-8; Martina Markov, WSU, def. Eliza Dunbar 6-2, 6-4.
MEN’S TENNIS
Idaho 4, Saint Mary’s 2
MORAGA, Calif. — The Vandals defeated host Saint Mary’s in nonconference play.
Idaho improved its team dual record to 3-2 on the season. Complete information was not available.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Idaho 222, Texas Rio Grande 72
MOSCOW — The Vandals dominated Western Athletic Conference foe Texas Rio Grande Valley in a meet held at the Memorial Gym pool.
Idaho improved to 5-3 in team dual competition.
Complete information was not available.