COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MALIBU, Calif. — After trailing early, the Washington State Cougars took charge in the middle quarters en route to a 57-49 West Coast Conference women’s basketball win over Pepperdine to close out their regular season on Thursday at the Waves’ home court.

Washington State (19-12, 14-6) finished with its best regular-season conference record in program history.

Dayana Mendes scored 14 for WSU. Tara Wallack provided a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Eleonora Villa added another 11 points and six assists.

The Cougs won the rebounding battle 47-39, led 14-9 in assists, and held all scorers for Pepperdine (8-20, 3-16) to single digits.

They have earned the No. 3 seed for the WCC Tournament, and with a bye on Saturday, will have 10 days in between games before appearing in the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 9.

WASHINGTON ST. (19-12)

Mendes 6-17 1-2 14, Tuhina 1-6 3-4 5, Jenna Villa 2-5 0-0 6, Eleonora Villa 4-10 1-2 11, Wallack 4-9 2-2 11, Kpetikou 2-6 0-3 4, Abraham 2-7 0-0 6, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 7-13 57.

PEPPERDINE (8-20, 3-16)

Mashaire 3-4 0-1 6, Vick 3-8 3-4 9, Makena Mastora 2-10 2-2 7, Malia Mastora 0-3 1-2 1, Sotell 4-18 0-0 9, Harkey 1-3 0-0 2, Brubaker 2-4 4-4 9, Friend 0-0 0-0 0, Muca 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 10-13 49.

Washington St. 11 16 17 13—57

Pepperdine 14 11 11 13—49

3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-23 (Mendes 1-3, Tuhina 0-2, J.Villa 2-5, E.Villa 2-3, Wallack 1-3, Abraham 2-5, Gardner 0-2), Pepperdine 5-15 (Mashaire 0-1, Mak.Mastora 1-2, Mal.Mastora 0-2, Sotell 1-6, Brubaker 1-1, Muca 2-3). Assists — Washington St. 14 (E.Villa 6), Pepperdine 9 (Sotell 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 47 (Wallack 10), Pepperdine 39 (Mak.Mastora 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 13, Pepperdine 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 163.

Idaho State 75, Idaho 69

POCATELLO, Idaho — In a hard-fought in-state rivalry game, the Vandals ultimately came up just short against the host Bengals at Reed Gym.

Olivia Nelson and Jennifer Aadland put up 19 points apiece to spearhead the UI offense, with Aadland adding eight rebounds and Nelson supplying six assists. Hope Hassman scored another 10 points for the Vandals (17-10, 9-7 Big Sky Conference) before fouling out.

ISU (12-15, 7-9) fielded five double-digit scorers.

IDAHO (17-10, 9-7)

Nelson 6-17 4-6 19, Aadland 5-13 5-6 19, Hassmann 4-10 0-0 10, Schweizer 3-6 2-2 8, Bukvic 1-8 0-0 3, da Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Brans 1-1 1-2 4, Pinheiro 0-2 0-0 0, Uriarte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 12-16 69.

IDAHO STATE (12-15, 7-9)

Jordan 8-15 0-1 16, Aby 3-8 3-4 12, Spink 3-8 4-6 11, Carlson 5-9 0-2 10, Covello 3-5 3-4 10, Lokica 1-2 7-8 9, Dias 2-6 0-0 6, Sweeney-Spitzek 0-0 1-2 1, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-27 75.

Idaho 18 12 17 22—69

Idaho St. 21 13 17 24—75

3-point goals — Idaho 11-33 (Aadland 4-8, Nelson 3-6, Hassmann 2-7, Bukvic 1-7, Brans 1-1, Schweizer 0-2, da Silva 0-1, Pinheiro 0-1), Idaho St. 7-13 (Aby 3-5, Dias 2-3, Covello 1-3, Spink 1-2). Rebounds — Idaho 35 (Aadland 8), Idaho St. 34 (Carlson 10). Assists — Idaho 17 (Nelson 6), Idaho St. 15 (Spink 5). Total fouls — Idaho 24, Idaho St. 16. Attendance — 1,036.

BASEBALL

Washington State 12, Iowa 7

CLEBURNE, Tex. — Max Hartman collected four hits including a double and drove in four runs to lead Washington State to its first victory of the season, topping Iowa at La Moderna Field.