COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Visiting Washington State won 11 of 14 events and topped nonconference foe Idaho 162-100 on Saturday at the Memorial Gym pool to close out the regular season undefeated in team dual meets.

The Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay team of Anna Rauchholz, Emily Lundgren, Addyson Lewis and Darcy Revitt flirted with a school record as they won their event in a time of 1 minute, 39.69 seconds. Revitt (200 freestyle, 100 freesyle), Rauchholz (100 backstroke) and Lundgren (100 individual medley) would each go on to win individual events. Freshman Ashlyn Hernandez claimed first place in the 100 and 200 breaststroke for Wazzu (8-0) and fellow Coug Lauren Wille topped the 500 freestyle field.

WSU closed out the day with the 400 freestyle relay team of Revitt, Emma Wright, Angela Di Palo and Dori Hathazi clocking in at 3:20.92, over three seconds ahead of their Vandal rivals.

Ginger Kiefer of Idaho (4-3) posted dominant victories in the 400 IM (4:17.48) and the 200 backstroke (1:56.43), while Ella Haskins’ 50 freestyle efforts accounted for the Vandals’ other first-place finish.

Washington State returns to action for the Mountain West Conference Championships in Houston on Feb. 19-22, while Idaho hosts Texas (Rio Grande Valley) in Western Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Washington State 67, San Diego 60

PULLMAN — Benefiting from a near-perfect 17-for-18 day at the free throw line, Washington State topped San Diego in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.

Tara Wallack led the Cougars (15-10, 10-4) in points with 22 and added nine rebounds and two assists. Nine of her points came in the critical fourth quarter, helping WSU hold off a rally from the Toreros (4-17, 0-12). Dayana Mendes had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second career double-double. Eleonora Villa tallied 13 points and two assists, and Jenna Villa had nine points with three boards and three assists.

SAN DIEGO (4-17)

Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Reilly 7-16 3-3 17, Horstmeyer 2-6 3-4 7, McCall 3-10 0-0 7, Ranson 5-14 2-2 13, Jayden Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Hallie Rhodes 3-11 5-6 11, Tharpe 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 22-63 14-17 60.

WASHINGTON ST. (15-10)

Kpetikou 1-5 0-0 2, Tuhina 0-5 2-2 2, Eleonora Villa 5-15 2-2 13, Jenna Villa 3-6 2-2 9, Wallack 7-14 7-7 22, Mendes 6-11 3-3 15, Abraham 1-1 0-0 3, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 23-59 17-18 67

3-Point Goals — San Diego 2-15 (Reilly 0-1, Horstmeyer 0-1, McCall 1-7, Ranson 1-4, H.Rhodes 0-2), Washington St. 4-14 (Tuhina 0-3, E.Villa 1-4, J.Villa 1-4, Wallack 1-2, Abraham 1-1). Assists — San Diego 6 (Horstmeyer 2), Washington St. 11 (J.Villa 3). Fouled Out — Washington St. Abraham. Rebounds — San Diego 39 (Reilly 12), Washington St. 38 (Mendes 10). Total Fouls — San Diego 15, Washington St. 15. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,203.

Idaho State 52, Idaho 44

MOSCOW — The Vandals shot a season-low 20.6% from the floor and fell to their in-state and Big Sky Conference rival Idaho State.

Idaho (15-6, 7-3) held a slight advantage over ISU (8-12, 3-6) toward the end of the first half before the Bengals went on a 7-0 run to lead 27-22 at the break. The Bengal defense smothered Idaho in the second half.

Olivia Nelson paced Idaho with 14 points, but no other Vandal joined her in double figures. Sophia Covello of ISU led all scorers with 15 points.

The Vandals still hold third place in conference ahead of Weber State, which Idaho beat on Thursday.

IDAHO STATE (8-12, 3-6)

Spink 2-7 3-4 7, Aby 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 4-9 1-5 9, Covello 4-7 6-6 15, Jordan 2-7 0-0 4, Dias 2-4 2-2 7, Wright 2-4 3-4 7, Marenchin 1-4 0-0 2, Lokica 0-4 1-2 1, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Collman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 16-23 52.

IDAHO (15-6, 7-3)

Nelson 4-14 4-4 14, Aadlandd 3-8 0-0 9, Bukvic 2-9 2-2 7, Hassmann 2-15 0-0 5, Schweizer 1-3 1-2 3, Brans 1-6 1-2 3, Pinheiro 0-4 3-4 3, Uriarte 0-2 0-0 0, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-63 11-14 44.