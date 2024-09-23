COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — Visiting Washington State won 11 of 14 events and topped nonconference foe Idaho 162-100 on Saturday at the Memorial Gym pool to close out the regular season undefeated in team dual meets.
The Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay team of Anna Rauchholz, Emily Lundgren, Addyson Lewis and Darcy Revitt flirted with a school record as they won their event in a time of 1 minute, 39.69 seconds. Revitt (200 freestyle, 100 freesyle), Rauchholz (100 backstroke) and Lundgren (100 individual medley) would each go on to win individual events. Freshman Ashlyn Hernandez claimed first place in the 100 and 200 breaststroke for Wazzu (8-0) and fellow Coug Lauren Wille topped the 500 freestyle field.
WSU closed out the day with the 400 freestyle relay team of Revitt, Emma Wright, Angela Di Palo and Dori Hathazi clocking in at 3:20.92, over three seconds ahead of their Vandal rivals.
Ginger Kiefer of Idaho (4-3) posted dominant victories in the 400 IM (4:17.48) and the 200 backstroke (1:56.43), while Ella Haskins’ 50 freestyle efforts accounted for the Vandals’ other first-place finish.
Washington State returns to action for the Mountain West Conference Championships in Houston on Feb. 19-22, while Idaho hosts Texas (Rio Grande Valley) in Western Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington State 67, San Diego 60
PULLMAN — Benefiting from a near-perfect 17-for-18 day at the free throw line, Washington State topped San Diego in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
Tara Wallack led the Cougars (15-10, 10-4) in points with 22 and added nine rebounds and two assists. Nine of her points came in the critical fourth quarter, helping WSU hold off a rally from the Toreros (4-17, 0-12). Dayana Mendes had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her second career double-double. Eleonora Villa tallied 13 points and two assists, and Jenna Villa had nine points with three boards and three assists.
SAN DIEGO (4-17)
Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Reilly 7-16 3-3 17, Horstmeyer 2-6 3-4 7, McCall 3-10 0-0 7, Ranson 5-14 2-2 13, Jayden Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Hallie Rhodes 3-11 5-6 11, Tharpe 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 22-63 14-17 60.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-10)
Kpetikou 1-5 0-0 2, Tuhina 0-5 2-2 2, Eleonora Villa 5-15 2-2 13, Jenna Villa 3-6 2-2 9, Wallack 7-14 7-7 22, Mendes 6-11 3-3 15, Abraham 1-1 0-0 3, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 23-59 17-18 67
3-Point Goals — San Diego 2-15 (Reilly 0-1, Horstmeyer 0-1, McCall 1-7, Ranson 1-4, H.Rhodes 0-2), Washington St. 4-14 (Tuhina 0-3, E.Villa 1-4, J.Villa 1-4, Wallack 1-2, Abraham 1-1). Assists — San Diego 6 (Horstmeyer 2), Washington St. 11 (J.Villa 3). Fouled Out — Washington St. Abraham. Rebounds — San Diego 39 (Reilly 12), Washington St. 38 (Mendes 10). Total Fouls — San Diego 15, Washington St. 15. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,203.
Idaho State 52, Idaho 44
MOSCOW — The Vandals shot a season-low 20.6% from the floor and fell to their in-state and Big Sky Conference rival Idaho State.
Idaho (15-6, 7-3) held a slight advantage over ISU (8-12, 3-6) toward the end of the first half before the Bengals went on a 7-0 run to lead 27-22 at the break. The Bengal defense smothered Idaho in the second half.
Olivia Nelson paced Idaho with 14 points, but no other Vandal joined her in double figures. Sophia Covello of ISU led all scorers with 15 points.
The Vandals still hold third place in conference ahead of Weber State, which Idaho beat on Thursday.
IDAHO STATE (8-12, 3-6)
Spink 2-7 3-4 7, Aby 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 4-9 1-5 9, Covello 4-7 6-6 15, Jordan 2-7 0-0 4, Dias 2-4 2-2 7, Wright 2-4 3-4 7, Marenchin 1-4 0-0 2, Lokica 0-4 1-2 1, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Collman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 16-23 52.
IDAHO (15-6, 7-3)
Nelson 4-14 4-4 14, Aadlandd 3-8 0-0 9, Bukvic 2-9 2-2 7, Hassmann 2-15 0-0 5, Schweizer 1-3 1-2 3, Brans 1-6 1-2 3, Pinheiro 0-4 3-4 3, Uriarte 0-2 0-0 0, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-63 11-14 44.
3-point goals — ISU 2-5 (Covello 1-3, Dias 1-1, Wright 0-1). Idaho 7-34 (Nelson 2-5, Aadland 3-6, Bukvic 1-5, Hassmann 1-11, Schweizer 0-1, Brans 0-3, Pinheiro 0-2, Uriarte 0-1). Assists — ISU 9 (Spink 6), Idaho 7 (Hassmann 3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — ISU 45 (Spink 15), Idaho 40 (Aadland 9). Total fouls — ISU 19, Idaho 21. Technical Fouls — None. Attendance — 1,426.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho State 87, Idaho 71
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Vandals fell to their more accurate in-state Big Sky Conference foes in a Battle for King Spud rivalry game.
Despite taking an early lead, UI (10-13, 5-5) was in a firefight the entire day and struggled from beyond the arc, finishing 6-for-24 (25%). Conversely, the Bengals (10-10, 5-4) were taking shots from the perimeter all day long, making the most of the opportunities at 16-of-26 (62%) — the third-best single-game percentage for a Big Sky team this season.
Idaho’s Kolton Mitchell put up a team-leading 17 in his return to his former institution, finishing 5-for-10 from the field. Kristian Gonzalez went 5-for-10 himself en route to 16 points, and Julius Mims and Tyler Linhardt each put up 10.
IDAHO (10-13, 5-5)
Mims 4-4 2-2 10, Mrus 2-7 2-2 6, Gonzalez 5-10 4-4 16, Mitchell 5-10 6-6 17, Payne 1-3 2-2 5, Linhardt 4-11 1-1 10, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Brickner 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2, Rose 1-1 0-0 3, Klapper 0-0 0-0 0, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 19-20 71.
IDAHO ST. (10-10, 5-4)
Griffin 6-13 1-2 14, Hollenbeck 1-4 0-0 3, Otten 2-3 2-3 6, Darling 8-16 6-8 28, O’Neil 4-6 1-4 12, Greene 1-3 5-5 7, Daberkow 2-2 0-0 5, Burgin 4-5 0-0 12, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Madimba 0-1 0-0 0, Meza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 15-22 87.
Halftime — Idaho St. 39-29. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 6-24 (Gonzalez 2-7, Rose 1-1, Payne 1-3, Linhardt 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Brickner 0-1, Mrus 0-4), Idaho St. 16-26 (Darling 6-11, Burgin 4-5, O’Neil 3-4, Daberkow 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Hollenbeck 1-2, Greene 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 20 (Mims, Mitchell, Payne, Linhardt, Brickner 3), Idaho St. 30 (O’Neil 10). Assists — Idaho 9 (Payne, Anderson 2), Idaho St. 19 (Darling 9). Total Fouls — Idaho 18, Idaho St. 18. A — 1,729 (3,214).
San Francisco 75, Washington State 51
SAN FRANCISCO — The traveling Cougars went down to San Francisco at War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center, settling for a split in the regular-season West Coast Conference series with the Dons.
Washington State (15-9, 5-6) led early, but San Francisco (18-6, 8-3) took over with a 19-2 run to end the first half.
Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price each had 12 points for the Cougs, leading the team in scoring for the fourth time each. LeJuan Watts added nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-9, 5-6)
Erikstrup 6-7 0-2 12, Price 2-7 7-8 12, L.Watts 4-8 0-2 9, Calmese 1-6 0-0 2, I.Watts 3-10 0-0 8, Thrastarson 0-1 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-2 0-0 0, Vavers 0-2 1-2 1, Okafor 3-3 1-2 7, Wynott 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 19-48 9-17 51.
SAN FRANCISCO (18-6, 8-3)
Wang 6-12 1-2 16, Linguard 1-5 2-4 5, Ry.Beasley 4-9 4-4 14, Riley 2-8 2-2 7, Williams 6-15 3-3 17, O’Donnell 0-1 1-2 1, Ro.Beasley 2-3 0-0 4, Rivera-Torres 2-5 5-7 9, Abosi 0-0 0-0 0, Poom 0-0 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 2-2 2, Ardouin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 20-26 75.
Halftime — San Francisco 38-26. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 4-24 (I.Watts 2-8, L.Watts 1-2, Price 1-6, Erikstrup 0-1, Gerrits 0-1, Vavers 0-1, Wynott 0-1, Calmese 0-4), San Francisco 9-33 (Wang 3-8, Ry.Beasley 2-4, Williams 2-8, Linguard 1-5, Riley 1-5, Ro.Beasley 0-1, Rivera-Torres 0-2). Fouled Out — Erikstrup. Rebounds — Washington St. 25 (L.Watts 6), San Francisco 38 (Rivera-Torres 9). Assists — Washington St. 11 (I.Watts 4), San Francisco 13 (Williams 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 22, San Francisco 19. A — 3,200 (5,300).
TRACK AND FIELD
Freshman Longisa breaks WSU record
In her first meet as a Cougar, freshman Rosemary Longisa broke a 10-year-old school record for the women’s indoor mile while WSU athletes competed across three meets — the UW Invite in Seattle, the New Mexico Team Open in Albuquerque and the Inland Northwest Invitational in Spokane.
Longisa clocked in at 4 minutes, 41.93 seconds to win her heat at UW, breaking former Coug Abby Regan’s previous record of 4:43.71 by nearly two seconds. Meanwhile, in Spokane, WSU’s Ashley Hollenbeck won the 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.58, while compatriot Kennan Kuntz won the men’s 60 in 6.83.
Lewis-Clark State also competed at the Inland Northwest Invite, where Sydnie Zywina repeated an NAIA national qualifying mark in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 8 inches. On the men’s side, senior London Kirk took second in the 400 with a time of 48.62.