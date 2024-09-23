COLLEGE ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — A dominant third quarter made the difference for Washington State in a 67-59 West Coast Conference women’s basketball victory over San Francisco at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday.
Tara Wallack (20 points), Eleonora Villa (13), and Charlotte Abraham (10) were all in double figures for the Cougars (17-12, 12-6). WSU dominated the boards, outrebounding San Francisco 47-34 with Wallack pulling down 10.
San Francisco (12-14, 9-8) was boosted by Luana Leite’s 19 points and Freja Werth’s 16 points and nine rebounds.
SAN FRANCISCO (12-14, 9-8)
Leite 6-11 5-5 19, Werth 5-15 5-6 16, Trawally Porta 3-9 0-0 6, Fulcher 0-5 2-2 2, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Ziaka 2-5 0-0 5, Papahronis 1-2 2-2 4, Vuksic 1-4 2-2 4, Thiam 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 19-54 17-21 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (17-12, 12-6)
Wallack 9-14 0-0 20, E. Villa 6-12 0-0 13, J. Villa 4-8 0-0 9, Mendes 3-6 2-2 8, Tuhina 1-8 0-2 3, Abraham 3-8 2-2 10, Gardner 1-7 2=2 4, Alsina 0-3 0-0 0, Kpetikou 0-2 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 6-8 67.
San Francisco 18 9 12 20—59
Washington St. 13 13 22 19—67
3-point goals — San Francisco 4-18 (Letite 2-3, Ziaka 1-2, Werth 1-3, Keita 0-1, Trawally 0-2, Vuksic 0-2), Washington St. 7-26 (Wallack 2-2, Abraham 2-6, E. Villa 1-3, J. Villa 1-4, Tuhina 1-4, Alsina 0-2, Gardner 0-5). Rebounds — San Francisco 34 (Werth 9), Idaho 47 (Schweizer 12). Assists — San Francisco 8 (Ziaka 3), Idaho 9 (Nelson 5). Total fouls — San Francisco 14, Idaho 20. Attendance — 1,072.
Northern Arizona 70, Idaho 65
MOSCOW — Anja Bukvic scored a team-high 16 points for the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference loss to Northern Arizona at the ICCU Arena.
Hope Hassmann (13 points) and Olivia Nelson (11) were also in double figures for Idaho (16-9, 8-6) in the the loss.
Lea Beattie recorded a game-high 21 points for the Lumberjacks (22-6, 13-2).
NORTHERN ARIZONA (22-6, 13-2)
Beattie 6-9 4-4 21, Glancey 5-9 3-3 13, Moran 3-8 6-6 13, Feldman 3-15 4-6 11, Cummins 2-4 1-2 7, Neverson 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 19-24 70.
IDAHO (16-9, 8-6)
Bukvic 6-11 3-3 16, Hassmann 4-20 4-4 13, Nelson 4-16 3-4 11, Aadland 4-8 0-0 9, Schweizer 1-5 2-4 4, Brans 3-4 0-0 6, Pinheiro 2-4 0-0 4, Beatriz Passos Alves De Silva 1-4 0-0 2, Uriarte 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-74 12-15 65.
Northern Arizona 14 14 21 21—70
Idaho 22 12 13 18—65
3-point goals — Northern Arizona 9-22 (Beattie 5-6, Cummins 2-3, Moran 1-3, Feldman 1-6, Talor 0-1, Moran 0-1, Neverson 0-2), Idaho 3-21 (Bukvic 1-3, Aadland 1-3, Hassmann 1-9, Pinheiro 0-1, Uriarte 0-2, Nelson 0-3). Rebounds — Northern Arizona 44 (Neverson 11), Idaho 47 (Schweizer 12). Assists — Northern Arizona 12 (Glancey 3), Idaho 9 (Nelson 5). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 16, Idaho 20. Attendance — 1,393.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho 83, Northern Arizona 78
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho’s Tyler Linhardt led the way with 25 points in a road victory over Big Sky foe Northern Arizona at Findlay Toyota Court in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Kolton Mitchell added 14 points, and Jack Payne pulled down nine rebounds for the Vandals (12-15, 7-7). Jalen McLaughlin scored a game-high 35 points for the Lumberjacks (15-13, 6-9).
IDAHO (12-15, 7-7)
Mitchell 6-14 0-0 14, Gonzalez 5-9 2-2 14, Payne 3-7 4-4 12, Mrus 2-4 0-0 6, Mims 1-2 0-0 2, Linhardt 8-13 7-8 25, Brickner 1-1 4-5 6, Yearout 1-3 0-0 2, Hardy 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-19 83.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (15-13, 6-9)
McLaughlin 10-18 8-10 35, Towt 3-7 3-7 9, Jackson 3-9 2-2 8, Campisano 3-11 0-0 6, Bowser 1-6 0-0 2, Abelman 4-6 1-2 12, Fort 2-5 0-0 4, Rickwood-Pitt 1-3 0-1 2, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 14-22 78.
Halftime — Idaho 45-27. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 10-24 (Mrus 2-3, Mitchell 2-5, Gonzalez 2-5, Payne 2-5, Linhardt 2-5, Yearout 0-1), Northern Arizona 10-27 (McLaughlin 7-11, Abelman 3-4, Fort 0-1, Rickwood-Pitt 0-1, Baker 0-1, Bowser 0-3, Campisano 0-6). Rebounds — Idaho 34 (Payne 9), Northern Arizona 37 (Towt 8). Assists — Idaho 14 (Payne 4), Northern Arizona 9 (McLaughlin, Jackson 3). Total Fouls — Idaho 19, Northern Arizona 18. A — 702.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
WSU brings home three wins
HOUSTON — Washington State claimed three wins on Day 2 of the Mountain West Championships at the University of Houston.
Junior Emily Lundgren won the 200-yard IM in 1 minute, 57.81 seconds, while freshman Darcy Revitt took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.02.
The 400 relay team of Anna Rauchholz, Lundgren, Dori Hathazi, and Emma Wright also won gold, finishing in 3:34.13.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 7, Phoenix 0
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The traveling Warriors swept their junior college foes the Phoenix Bears in a nonconference team dual.
Pablo Herrera produced a 6-4, 6-3 No. 1 singles win for LC State (3-3) and teamed up with Gautam Balakrishnan for a 6-0 No. 2 doubles set. Camino Alvaro delivered a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash for the Warriors in the No. 6 match.
A complete box score was not available.