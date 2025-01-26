COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Vandals golden on Day 2 of McCluskey Open track meet

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — The host Idaho Vandals closed out the 12-team Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open meet with eight victories on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome, including a gold medal sweep of the men’s and women’s mile.
Katja Pattis won the women’s mile with a time of 4 minutes, 57.36 seconds. On the men’s side, Idaho’s Zach Bright clocked in at a first-place 4:13.35. The Vandals also won a sweep of the 4,000-meter distance medley relay. The Idaho men won with a time of 10:09.93. The women also picked up a victory with a time of 11:56.72.
Franziska Stoehr won the 400-meter dash with a career-best time of 55.75. She also took second in the 200 with a PR time of 24.65. She paced a 4x400-meter relay team who finished first with a time of 3:47.12. In the field events, Mia Sylvester won the weight throw with a toss of 19.24-meters. She took second in the shot put with a time of 14.42-meters.
Jesuye Doherty won the long jump in just his second ever collegiate meet with a jump of 7.48 meters, he is currently 38th in the NCAA after today. He has the best mark in Big sky to date this season.
Shawn Twumasi-Ampofo took second in the triple jump with a jump of 15.12 but his mark is the best in the Big Sky Conference this season.
“It’s always special to host a home meet and this weekend was a huge success,” Idaho coach Tracy Hellman said. “We had a record number of teams, which resulted in great results in every event throughout the meet.”
WSU enjoyed Day 2 victories from Parker Duskin (men’s 60 hurdles), Eli Lawrence (men’s triple jump) and Brooke Lyons (women’s 60 meters). Duskin won for a second time in the young season, while Lyons’ victory was her first-ever in the event at the collegiate level. Lawrence’s leap of 51 feet, 7 inches was more than a foot better than that of the nearest competitor.
For Lewis-Clark State, Emily Collins and Sydnie Zywina punched their tickets to NAIA indoor Nationals. Collins broke her own school record in the 600 meters with a time of 1:35.35, while Zywina cleared the A standard in the triple jump with a height of 39-5.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 81, Northwest 71
Knotted up at intermission, the Warriors found what they needed to pull away from visiting Northwest (Wash.) in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LC State (15-5, 10-4) got five players into double figures on the scoreboard for the day. MaCarhy Morris led all scorers with 20 points, while Alton Hamilton tallied 15 points on a 5-for-7 night from the field to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Colfax alum John Lustig totaled 12 points after going 4-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line with six rebounds. Jayceon Smith tallied 12 points with another six boards, and Kasen Carpenter struck for 11 points.
Filip Mugosa led Northwest with 15 points and Ethan Martin and Caleb Whalen each scored 13.
LC State drained 29 free throws and had 31 points off the bench. The Warriors outrebounded the Eagles 38-29 and shot 46.3% from the field.
NORTHWEST (3-16, 2-11)
Martin 3-11 5-6 13, Zapater 5-8 0-0 10, Wobrock 3-9 2-2 9, Williams 0-0 2-4 2, McGaughey-Fick 0-2 0-0 0, Mugosa 4-7 4-4 15, Whalen 4-6 3-3 13, Crujeiras 3-8 0-0 6, Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Hansen 0-1 1-2 1, Hagan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 19-23 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-5, 10-4)
Morris 6-12 8-12 20, Hamilton 5-7 5-9 15, Lustig 4-6 4-4 12, Taden 1-7 1-2 3, Skaife 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 8-9 12, Carpenter 4-8 1-1 11, Boykins 3-4 0-0 6, Nordland 0-3 2-2 2, Knowles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 29-39 81.
Halftime — Tied 36-36. 3-point goals — Northwest 8-14 (Mugosa 3-3, Martin 2-4, Whalen 2-3, Wobrock 1-1, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hansen 0-1), LCSC 2-20 (Carpenter 2-6, King 0-6, Skaife 0-4, Morris 0-2, Nordland 0-2). Rebounds — Northwest 29 (Wobrock 7), LCSC 38 (Hamilton 12). Assists — Northwest 10 (McGaughey-Fick 3), LCSC 6 (Hamilton, Lustig 2). Total fouls — Northwest 28, LCSC 19. Attendance — 587.
Northern Arizona 80, Idaho 72
MOSCOW — The Vandals started strong and led at intermission, but could not keep it up in a Big Sky Conference defeat against Northern Arizona at ICCU Arena.
Jack Payne led the Idaho offense, putting up 20 points. Also contributing in double-digit fashion were Julius Mims with 16 ponits and Kolton Mitchell with 15. Mitchell had one of the best weekends by a freshman in recent memory with 40 total points, shooting 7-for-13 (54%) from 3-point range in two games.
Northern Arizona (13-8, 4-4) fielded three double-digit scorers of its own and led Idaho (9-12, 4-4) in rebounds (42-30) and assists (19-14).
N. ARIZONA (13-8, 4-4)
Campisano 6-9 2-2 19, Towt 6-12 4-7 16, Bowser 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4, McLaughlin 5-15 2-3 15, Abelman 2-5 4-4 9, Rickwood-Pitt 2-3 2-2 7, Fort 1-3 0-0 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-20 80.
IDAHO (9-12, 4-4)
Mims 8-8 0-2 16, Mrus 2-6 2-4 8, Gonzalez 1-7 2-2 5, Mitchell 4-7 5-6 15, Payne 7-14 4-5 20, Rose 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Linhardt 1-2 0-0 3, Brickner 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 25-53 14-21 72.
Halftime — Idaho 41-37. 3-Point Goals — N. Arizona 12-28 (Campisano 5-7, McLaughlin 3-8, Fort 1-1, Rickwood-Pitt 1-1, Abelman 1-4, Bowser 1-5, Baker 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Idaho 8-24 (Mitchell 2-4, Mrus 2-4, Payne 2-6, Linhardt 1-2, Gonzalez 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Brickner 0-1, Rose 0-2). Rebounds — N. Arizona 34 (Towt 18), Idaho 29 (Mitchell 8). Assists — N. Arizona 19 (Jackson 7), Idaho 14 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls — N. Arizona 16, Idaho 17. A — 1,979 (4,200).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 86, Northwest 45
Ellie Sander scored 18 points and the No. 19 Warriors made a season-high 28 assists in a Cascade Conference win over Northwest (Wash.).
“What I love about today’s game was our 28 assists and 27 forced turnovers,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I love when we share the ball and have a balanced attack offensively and especially love when we can turn our defense into offense.”
LC State (16-4,10-4) also grabbed 19 steals, and the 27 turnovers led to 33 points. Along with Sander, Sitara Byrd (16 points) and Darian Herring (14) had double-digit offensive showings for the Warriors. Orofino alum Grace Beardin came off the bench to score a layup in the latter stages of the game.
NORTHWEST (5-14 4-9)
Madeiros 5-13 1-2 13, Carrada Sanchez 5-10 0-0 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, K. Snow 1-3 0-1 2, De Waard 0-2 0-0 0, Katz 2-4 0-0 5, Kennedy 0-1 4-4 4, Moeva 1-5 0-0 2, R. Snow 0-2 2-2 2, Simon 0-1 1-2 1, McGehee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 8-11 45.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-4, 10-4)
Sander 8-11 0-0 18, Byrd 6-9 2-2 16, Herring 6-10 2-3 14, Hymas 4-8 0-0 8, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Wallace 3-7 0-0 7, Karlberg 2-4 2-3 7, Brager 2-12 0-0 6, Nelson 1-3 1-2 3, O’Neill 1-3 1-2 3, Beardin 1-1 0-0 2, Firnkoess 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 8-12 86.
Northwest 13 1 15 16—45
Lewis-Clark State 24 20 22 20—86
3-point goals — NU 7-24 (Madeiros 2-8, Carrada Sanchez 3-4, Anderson 1-2, De Waard 0-2, Katz 1-3, R. Snow 0-1, Simon 0-1, McGehee 0-3). Rebounds — NU 33 (De Waard 8), LCSC 41 (Herring 7). Assists — NU 8 (Madeiros 2, Carrada Sanchez 2, De Waard 2). LCSC 28 (Herring 5, Hymas 5), Total fouls — NU 15, LCSC 13. Attendance — 664.
Loyola Marymount 79, Washington State 76
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Washington State led at halftime, but ultimately dropped a nailbiter to Loyola Marymount (Calif.) in West Coast Conference play.
The Cougars (12-10, 7-4) bested the Lions (8-10, 2-8) on the boards 35-29, and outshot them from the field and from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t quite enough as a 22-for-27 showing from the free throw line lifted LMU over the top.
WSU had four in double-digit scoring, led by Eleonora Villa and Candace Kpetikou who each tallied 13 points. Kpetikou posted a career-high in points for the third straight game, adding three rebounds and a steal in the process. Astera Tuhina pitched in 12 points, two assists and two rebounds, while Kyra Garder tallied a season-best 10 points.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-10)
Covill 4-12 0-0 8, Tuhina 4-9 2-2 12, Eleonora Villa 5-10 3-3 13, Jenna Villa 0-3 2-2 2, Wallack 3-6 0-0 7, Mendes 1-3 0-0 2, Kpetikou 5-7 3-6 13, Abraham 1-2 4-4 6, Alsina 1-1 0-0 3, Gardner 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-58 16-19 76.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-10)
Hernandez 5-6 3-4 13, Evans 12-27 11-14 37, Heidger 4-7 2-3 10, Ogot 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-12 6-6 14, Toone 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 1-2 0-0 3, Sitterud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 22-27 79.
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-18 (Tuhina 2-3, E.Villa 0-3, J.Villa 0-3, Wallack 1-3, Mendes 0-1, Abraham 0-1, Alsina 1-1, Gardner 2-3), Loyola Marymount 5-20 (Evans 2-7, Heidger 0-1, Williams 2-7, Toone 0-2, Clarke 1-2, Sitterud 0-1). Assists — Washington St. 16 (Covill 4), Loyola Marymount 12 (Evans 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 35 (Covill 8), Loyola Marymount 29 (Heidger 7, Williams 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 23, Loyola Marymount 16. Technical Fouls — Washington St. Team 1. A — 313.
Northern Arizona 106, Idaho 76
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Vandals found themselves outpaced by Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference road game.
The Lumberjacks (16-5, 7-1) established a narrow 29-25 lead through the opening quarter, then stretched their advantage by 10 points in each of the middle frames.
Hope Hassmann and Jennifer Aadland scored 14 points apiece to head up the offense for Idaho (14-5, 6-2), while Olivia Nelson added 13. Sophie Glancey of NAU led all scorers with 28 points.
IDAHO (14-5, 6-2)
Hassmann 5-9 2-3 14, Aadland 4-6 6-6 14, Nelson 5-11 3-3 13, Schweizer 2-5 2-2 6, Bukvic 0-3 2-2 2, Uriarte 3-7 0-0 8, Pinheiro 1-8 4-4 6, Brans 2-2 0-0 6, Carvalho 1-3 3-6 5, da Silva 1-5 0-0 2, Deaver 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 22-26 76.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (16-5, 7-1)
Glancey 12-20 2-2 28, N. Moran 6-10 1-2 18, O. Moran 2-3 4-4 10, Feldman 2-6 3-4 8, Beattie 2-6 0-0 5, Taylor 4-4 4-4 14, Scmidt 3-4 0-0 8, Neverson 3-7 0-0 8, Cummins 1-4 2-2 4, Oturakci 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 35-65 10-22 106.
Idaho 25 17 17 17—76
Northern Ariz. 29 27 27 23—106
3-point goals — Idaho 6-17 (Hassmann 2-5, Uriarte 2-2, Brans 2-2, Bukvic 0-2, Curtis 0-2, Aadland 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Schweizer 0-1, Pinheiro 0-1), Northern Ariz. 17-33 (N. Moran 5-9, Schmidt 2-3, Neverson 2-3, Glancey 2-2, O. Moran 2-2, Taylor 2-2, Beattie 1-5, Feldman 1-4, Cummins 0-2, Oturakci 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 33 (Schweizer 5), Northern Ariz. 40 (Neverson 8). Assists — Idaho 8 (Bukvic, Nelson 2), Northern Ariz. 19 (Taylor, Beattie 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Northern Ariz. 22. Attendance — 405.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 5, UC Irvine 2
IRVINE, Calif. — The Vandals won a nonconference road dual over UC Irvine to improve to 2-1 overall.
The pairings of Annabel Davis/Valentina Rodas and Ida Johansson/Chenyue Xu won their doubles matches to earn Idaho the doubles point.
Four Vandals won singles matches — Diana Khaydarshina and Hanna Koprowska came through in three sets, while Rodas and Naomi Schraeder won in straights.
Singles — Kayla Meraz, UCI, def. Annabel Davis, UI, 6-2, 6-0, Diana Khaydarshina, UI, def. Amanda Perez, UCI, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4; Hanna Koprowska, UI, def. Carolyna Fowler, UCI, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2; Naomi Schraeder, UI, def. Bella Pitchford, UCI, 6-2, 6-2; Valentina Rodas, UI, def. Yen Nhi Huynh, UCI, 6-2, 7-5; Haily Huynh, UCI, def. Ida Johansson, UI, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Annabel Davis/Valentina Rodas, UI, def. Bella Pitchford/Amanda Perez, UCI, 6-3; CarolynaFowler/Yen Nhi Huynh, UCI, vs. Hanna Koprowska/Naomi Schraeder, UI, 5-4, unfinished; Ida Johansson/Chenyue Xu, UI, def. Kayla Meraz/Lindsay Kim, UCI, 6-1.
Idaho State 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
BOISE — The traveling Warriors suffered their second consecutive sweep against a Division I foe.
Beatriz Lambru claimed the only set of the day for LC State (0-2), forcing Idaho State’s Erin Maguire to a third before falling by a final scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Singles — Asem Shoybek, ISU, def. Rayana Shah 6-3, 6-3; Stefanya Shalakhova, ISU, def. Heidi Moyo 6-3, 6-1; Millie Day, ISU, def. Naiara Montero 6-1, 6-0; Erin Maguire, ISU, def. Beatriz Lambru 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Victoria Grymalska, ISU, def. Gwyn Heim 6-3, 6-2; Sydney Morris, ISU, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Shalakhova/Shoybek, ISU, def. Moyo/Noble-Lucas 6-1; Day/Morris, ISU, def. Lambru/Monetro 6-1; Grymaslka/Mikkelson, ISU, def. Shah/Govea 6-2.