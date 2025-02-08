COLLEGE ROUNDUP
CALDWELL, Idaho — Ellie Sander turned in a statistical double-double and the No. 24 Lewis-Clark State Warriors beat the College of Idaho 57-54 on Friday, avenging an early-season defeat.
The College of Idaho (11-11, 9-8) kept it a close game until the final whistle as LC State (19-4, 13-4) led by just two with 38 seconds to go before a Mataya Green insurance free throw.
Sander totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darian Herring scored 10 points and joined Sander with a team-high four assists. Payton Hymas added nine points.
“A good job of defending the 3-point line today for our team,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We set goals in practice this week that our team did a good job of executing today. Our third quarter defense was the game changer, and I was proud of the defensive efforts.”
The Warriors play at Eastern Oregon at 3 p.m. today.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-4, 13-4)
Sander 6-10 3-5 16, Herring 5-6 0-2 10, Hymas 3-6 2-4 9, Green 2-6 3-3 7, Byrd 2-9 0-0 8, Wilson 4-6 0-0 8, Brager 1-3 0-0 2, Barger 0-1 0-0 0, Karlberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 8-14 57.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (11-11, 9-8)
Beresford 5-9 4-8 14, Mooney 2-6 -4 9, Adamson 3-6 0-0 6, Waltermeyer 1-9 0-0 2, Riley 0-6 2-2 2, Austin 4-11 0-0 11, Houillon 1-4 3-4 5, Zimmermann 1-1 3-4 5, Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 16-22 54.
3-point goals — LCSC 3-11 (Sander 1-4, Hymas 1-2, Byrd 1-3, Brager 0-1, Barger 0-1), CI 4-18 (Mooney 1-4, Waltermeyer 0-2, Riley 0-4, Austin 3-8). Rebounds — LCSC 35 (Sander 10), CI 29 (Beresford 8). Assists — LCSC 15 (Sander 4, Hymas 4), CI 8 (Beresford 5). Total fouls — LCSC 16, CI 15. Attendance — 403.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
College of Idaho 73, Lewis-Clark State 60
CALDWELL, Idaho — The No. 4 Yotes opened the game with a 15-0 run and preserved that lead for the rest of the way to sweep the Warriors.
MaCarhy Morris led the Warriors (17-6, 12-5) with 14 points and Alton Hamilton added 12 points with eight rebounds and three assists but it was not enough to surmount the Yotes’ legion of scorers.
Drew Wyman led the College of Idaho (21-2, 16-1) with 18 points and three made 3s while Samaje Morgan added 17 points.
Four Warriors and four Yotes each scored at least nine points.
“C of I really came out and dominated the game the first few possessions and really ran away with the game,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Credit to them, they are playing like a championship team. Our guys are definitely capable of playing better and I’m excited to see what we do with the opportunity tomorrow.”
LC State plays at Eastern Oregon at 5 p.m. today.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-6, 12-5)
Morris 5-11 4-4 14, Hamilton 5-8 2-3 12, Lustig 1-3 1-2 12, King 1-3 0-2 3, Skaife 1-6 0-0 3, Boykins 3-6 3-3 9, Smith 4-8 0-0 9, Salguero 2-3 0-1 4, Nordland 1-2 0-0 3, Jedlicka 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 10-15 60.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (21-2, 16-1)
Wyman 6-13 3-3 18, Morgan 6-14 5-6 17, Radford 5-12 0-2 12, Robinett 3-5 1-2 9, Rogers 1-4 0-0 2, Peoples 2-4 1-2 6, Handran 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 1-1 1-1 3, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Germer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 11-16 73.
Halftime score — College of Idaho 45-31. 3-point goals — LCSC 4-14 (Morris 0-2, King 1-3, Skaife 1-4, Smith 1-2, Nordland 1-2, Carpenter 0-1), CI 8-20 (Wyman 3-7, Morgan 0-4, Radford 2-4, Robinet 2-3, Peoples 1-2). Rebounds — LCSC 27 (Hamilton 8), CI 39 (Rogers 14). Assists — LCSC 11 (Smith 4), CI 12 (Morgan 3, Handran 3). Total fouls — LCSC 18, CI 17. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 999.
TRACK AND FIELD
Triple jumpers lead Warriors
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Trenton Johnson and Sydnie Zywina of Lewis-Clark State posted NAIA national standard times in winning the men’s and women’s triple jump, respectively, while the Warrior women’s distance medley relay topped the field with its own national mark on Day 1 of the Lew Thorne Invite hosted by Eastern Oregon University.
Johnson’s mark of 48 feet, 11 inches was a personal best, while Zywina was just a hair off a PR of her own with a 40-foot showing. The distance medley of Nezperce alum Grace Tiegs along with Emily Collins, Camille Ussher and Damaris Kibiwott won in a time of 12 minutes, 28.33 seconds.
Smith wins high jump for WSU
SPOKANE — Sophomore Antoni Smith captured the high jump title with a personal-best leap of 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches to highlight Washington State’s Day 1 outing at The Podium meet in Spokane.
On the women’s side, the Cougs’ Ashley Hollenbeck Williams won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.41 seconds. For Idaho, Jesuye Doherty logged a personal-best mark of 24-11 1/4 to win the men’s long jump.
The meet continues today starting at 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Cal Poly 7, WSU 0
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cougars found themselves on the wrong end of a sweep against nonconference foe Cal Poly at the Ronca Tennis Center.
Washington State (6-2) took a 6-4 set courtesy of the pairing of Elyse Tse and Chisato Kanemaki, but dropped two of three to lose the overall doubles point. No. 1 singles player Eva Alvarez Sande also took a set for WSU, but ultimately fell 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to the Mustangs’ Kennedy Buntrock. Similarly, Tse forced the No. 3 singles match to a deciding set only to go down 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
Doubles — Kennedy Buntrock/Romane Mosse, CP, def. Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy 6-2; Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Jessica MacCallum/Peyton Dunkle 6-4; Sarah MacCallum/Amy Leather, CP, def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov 7-6 (2).
Singles — Kennedy Buntrock, CP, def. Eva Alvarez Sande 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Peyton Dunkle, CP, def. Maxine Murphy 6-4, 7-6 (2); Alexandra Ozerets, CP, def. Elyse Tse 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Romane Mosse, CP, def. Hania Abouelsaad 6-4, 6-3; Jessica MacCallum, CP, def. Martina Puvill 6-1, 6-4; Natalie Lynch, CP, def. Martina Markov 6-4, 7-6 (1).
DANCE
Warriors set record
YORK, Neb. — In its first competition under coach Sydnee Soderberg, Lewis-Clark State Dance made its mark with the best score in the young program’s history.
The Warriors placed eighth from a field of 17 teams with a final score of 76.1, beating the previous program record by 20 points.