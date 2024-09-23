COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Washington State Athletics announced the Cougar Collective as its official name, image and likeness partner.

Founded in February 2022, the Cougar Collective has connected WSU student-athletes with NIL opportunities. The deals helped WSU athletic programs — primarily football — recruit and retain student athletes, including former Cougar quarterback Cam Ward.

“There is great synergy between WSU Athletics and the Cougar Collective as both seek to enhance the student-athlete experience through unique opportunities outside the field of competition,” WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said. “We appreciate all the Cougar Collective has done, and continues to do, to benefit our student-athletes, coaches and programs.”

Following the signing of Washington Senate Bill 5913 in June, universities in Washington were allowed to assist student athletes with procuring NIL opportunities and collaborate with organizations such as the Cougar Collective out in the open, through collaborative social media posts and co-hosted events, which the Collective and WSU football and men’s basketball programs hosted throughout the fall.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC State 93, Warner Pacific 65

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team took control early and kept its foot on the gas to upend Warner Pacific University 93-65 on Friday at their home court in the P1FCU Activity Center.

The Warriors (16-5, 11-4) shot 55% from the field and had five score in double-digits in the contest.

MaCarhy Morris led all scoreres with 19 points. It was a career night for Jayceon Smith, who totaled 17, while John Lustig (12), Kasen Carpenter (12) and Alton Hamilton (11) rounded out the big scorers for LCSC. Peyton Knowles made an impact in his first career start with six rebounds and three assists.

“Good team win. All 10 guys contributed and had an impact,” coach Austin Johnson said. “What really won the game was our defense in the first half. Things ended sloppy for us, but in the first half we were really guarding and shrinking the court which was awesome to see. It allowed us to get out in transition a bit and get a bit of a cushion. We will need to be even better tomorrow against a physical and high-level Multnomah team.”

WARNER PACIFIC (10-10, 5-10)

Sparks 6-11 1-3 13, Dickey 0-3 4-4 4, Warren 1-7 0-0 2, Mekkam 1-5 0-0 2, Salim 0-2 0-0 0, Perez-La Costa 8-0 0-0 19, Cason 4-6 4-6 13, Savery 2-7 0-0 5, Oestereich 2-4 0-0 4, Baker 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 25-57 10-14 65.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-5, 11-4)

Morris 7-14 3-3 19, Lustig 5-8 2-2 12, Hamilton 4-5 3-6 11, King 2-7 0-0 6, Knowles 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 6-9 5-9 17, Carpenter 4-9 0-0 12, Nordland 2-3 2-2 8, Boykins 1-3 1-2 3, Jedlicka 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-60 16-24 93.

Halftime — LCSC 43, WP 20. 3-point goals — LCSC 11-24 (Carpenter 4-9, King 2-6, Morris 2-3, Nordland 2-3, Jedlicka 1-1, Smith 0-1, Boykins 0-1), WP 5-17 (Perez-La Costa 3-4, Savery 1-2, Cason 1-1, Sparks 0-3, Dickey 0-2, Warrne 0-2, Mekkam 0-2, Salim 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 38 (Hamilton 8), WP 28 (Salim 6). Assists — LCSC 16 (Smith 4), WP 2 (Salim, Perez-La Costa 1). Total fouls — LCSC 14, WP 22. Attendance — 789.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC State 65, Warner Pacific 29

The Lewis-Clark State defense was on full display as the No. 24 Warrior women held Warner Pacific to just 29 points.

The Warriors did not allow double-digit points in any quarter, keeping their foes to only five in first. Payton Hymas led LCSC (17-4, 11-4 Cascade Conference) with a career-high 21 points.

“I really enjoyed the way our team defended tonight,” LC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Holding them under 10 points each quarter was fantastic defense, and we did an excellent job on the glass as well.”

After Warner Pacific scored the first two points of the contest, LC State scored 19 straight for a commanding 19-2 lead. The Knights hit a 3 to cap the scoring in the frame.

WPU tallied the first basket of the second quarter before the Warriors scored nine to make it 28-7 at 3:53. Another triple by the Knights had the margin at 20 before baskets by Mataya Green, Ellie Sander and Kendall Wallace helped close out the half with LC State in front 36-13.

Hymas sparked a short run of six and Wallace nailed a 3 to make it 45-18 at 2:09. Sitara Byrd and Grace Beardin each found the basket for a 49-22 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.

Warner Pacific scored just seven points in the fourth quarter. A bucket by Darian Herring started a scoring stretch of 12 and Keira O’Neill ended the game with a free throw.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-4, 11-4)

Hymas 8-13 3-3 21, Herring 4-5 0-0 8, Byrd 3-7 0-0 6, Green 3-13 0-0 6, Sander 2-11 0-0 4, Brager 2-6 0-0 6, Wallace 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Beardin 2-5 0-2 4, O’Neill 0-0 1-2 1, Barger 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Firnkoess 0-0 0-0 0, Karlberg 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 27-74 6-13 65.

WARNER PACIFIC (7-14, 4-11)

Fortin 1-8 2-2 4, Groesbeck 1-7 1-1 3, Sales 1-7 0-0 2, Tonkin 0-3 0-0 0, Mee 0-3 0-0 0, Barbee 5-11 1-2 12, Campbell 1-6 0-0 3, Brooks 1-4 1-2 3, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 11-53 5-7 29.

Warner Pacific 5 8 9 7—29

LC State 19 17 13 16—65

3-point goals — WPU 2-17 (Fortin 0-2, Sales 0-4, Tonkin 0-2, Barbee 1-1, Campbell 1-6 Brooks 0-2) LCSC 5-29 (Hymas 2-5, Byrd 0-3, Sander 0-6, Brager 2-5, Wallace 1-5, Beardin 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Karlberg 0-1). Assists — WPU 7 (Fortin 2, Saunders 2) LCSC 19 (Byrd 6) Fouled out — None. Rebounds — WPU 37 (Mee 6, Barbee 6) LCSC 56 (Green 11). Total Fouls — WPU 12 LCSC 11. Technical Fouls — None. Attendance — 777.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Warriors drop back-to-back games

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — The traveling Warriors lost both legs of an East/West Challenge doubleheader, falling 12-10 to St. Thomas and 3-2 to Southeastern.

LC State (1-2) led early against St. Thomas, but gave up a disastrous seven-run third inning, and its own six-run rally in the ninth fell short. The Warriors built a 2-0 lead through five against the Fire, but gave up three in the final two frames to let the game slip through their fingers.

Brandon Cabrera and Charlie Updegrave blasted home runs in the first game to highlight the Warriors’ outing on the offensive end.