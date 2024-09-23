Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 23, 2025

Comfort TV callout

Inland 360

Last week, Inland 360 contributor Jeanne M. DePaul shared the TV shows she watches on repeat to get through the dark days of winter, and we asked you to share the shows (or movies) you rewatch to relax, get through stressful times or just because you can’t get enough of them.

Responses have begun to arrive, and here’s your reminder you have until Jan. 31 to submit yours.

In 200 words or fewer, tell us what shows you go back to — and why. Include your name and city of residence, and please indicate where each show can be found.

Send your submission to arts@inland360.com with “comfort TV” in the subject line, or by U.S. mail to Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.

And your cover contest entries

The Inland 360 cover contest continues through Feb. 7.

Entries can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St.; or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Artwork in any medium is welcome. The rules are:

Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.

Remember, Inland 360’s cover is vertical: 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit.

Indicate how you created the image: photography, painting, collage, drawing?

Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.

The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.

Contact Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.!

