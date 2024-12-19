COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games

The Head Elf thinks you know the question and the answer. Both.

The question: With six shopping days before Christmas, what is the recommendation for a final family gift to place under your tree? The answer: A family board game.

Not only that, Head Elf has some recommendations for your consideration. This is the 35th annual Tribune Holiday Game Survey.

Head Elf has eight games in mind. The first four are rated as “outstanding” in 2024, with the ratings from alleged game experts. (There really are “game experts.”) Two are suggestions of classics from the past. And the final two are from retired Tribune reporter and columnist Kathy Hedberg, of Grangeville, who surveyed her grown children and grandchildren, a somewhat annual task that Kathy has accepted.

Consider, please:

The Uzzle 3.0 (Uzzle Games, $49 or less, 6 and older, two to four players). Players race to crack the puzzle on a card by flipping, spinning and merging identical sets of five patterned blocks. The game can be learned in one minute. It’s patterned to improve kids’ problem solving and cognitive skills, requiring sharp eyes, fast hands and quick minds.

Blank Slate (USAopoly, $19.97, 8 and older, three to eight players). It’s a game where great minds think alike in word associations. How well can you put your finger on what everyone’s thinking? Pick a word cue card, write the word you think best completes the phrase and try to match it to another player’s word without giving a single hint. Play time: 20 to 35 minutes.

What Do You Meme? Family Edition (Reliable, $15, 8 and older, intended for three or more players). This is the family version of an original social media game, with an intended group activity for family game night. Compete with friends and family to create the funniest memes. Choose your best caption card to describe the photo card for each round. A rotating judge picks their favorite combination. Included are 300 caption cards and 65 photo cards.

You Can’t Say “Umm…,” (Big Potato, $23, 8 to adult, four to 10 players). One player describes random items to team mates to get points, but the other team gets points if the player says “Umm, Err, Ah” or uses any verbal fillers. The opposing team must listen to the player describing the words to their team. If they hear “Ummm,” they ring the bell and collect a point each time. It’s harder than you think trying to not say the forbidden sounds and even harder with the other team giggling each time they catch their opponents.