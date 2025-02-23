The U.S. Forest Service and other land management agencies haven’t said how efforts by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to cut federal employment will be felt by people like you and me.

I can think of a few ways it might.

The Forest Service already fails to keep up with needed road and trail maintenance. There was a time that every district on individual national forests had at least one trail crew. Those were the good old days. Trails, even those that led to remote places, were brushed out on a regular basis and windfall that can turn open paths into impossible thickets was cleared.

In recent years, it’s been more typical for multiple districts to share a single crew. With so much ground to cover, they struggle to keep even the so-called system trails — those akin to main thoroughfares — clear and in good shape. The agency has come to increasingly rely on outside nonprofit organizations like the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church River of No Return Foundation and the Montana Conservation Corps to keep trails open.

Today, it’s not unusual for campgrounds to open late because the agency lacks adequate staff to complete required tasks like hazard tree assessments and drinking water quality tests on a timely basis.

It’s hard to imagine that firing thousands of workers will make that better and every reason to assume it will make it worse.