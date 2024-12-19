Commentary: Wow them with these recipes

There’s something about cold weather and the holidays that makes baking bread such a delight.

Or so I’m told. I’ve never actually baked a traditional loaf of bread myself. No wheat, rye or flaxseed breads. No garlic bread. Not even any dinner rolls.

I love eating the stuff, but making it from scratch always seemed too intimidating. I just saw one online recipe, for example, that had step-by-step instructions — with “pictures and plenty of helpful tips” — for making a basic wheat bread. The article was like 10 pages long.

Are you kidding me? I’m a bachelor. I don’t separate whites from colors. What do I know about kneading, letting the dough rest or “activating” yeast?

Which is why, when the cold weather and holidays roll around, my inner breadmaker always thinks about dessert breads.

The three recipes below are all incredibly easy. There’s no kneading involved, not a speck of yeast and no worrying about an “improper rise,” whatever that is.

Just mix the wet ingredients in one bowl, the dry ingredients in another, combine them, add in some fruit or nuts and dump the batter into a loaf pan. Easy-peasy — not to mention delicious.

These recipes are all essentially bread versions of popular cakes. But that just means they’re healthier, right? I mean, one of them even has carrots in it. You can’t get much healthier than that.

And seriously, when Betty Crocker shows up at the party with a fresh-baked pumpernickel loaf and you stroll in with cheddar-apple bread, who’s your daddy? Dang tootin’.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Bread

Source: Evelyn Small, The Washington Post

In a 2006 article, Small said the bread freezes well and makes a wonderful gift. Her college-age kids said it “has the power to help them make new friends and keep the old.”

Makes enough for 2-3 loaves.

Ingredients

2½ cups of sugar

3½ cups of flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

1½ teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup water

One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

2 beaten eggs

6 to 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, spices, salt and baking soda.

In a medium bowl, combine the oil, water, pumpkin puree and beaten eggs.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and combine thoroughly.

Mix in the chocolate chips.

Pour into loaf pans and bake 45-50 minutes, until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Carrot Loaf

Source: Based on a cake recipe given to me by Lewiston Tribune reporter Kerri Sandaine, with a few modifications.

Makes 2 8-by-4-inch loaves

Ingredients

2 cups flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1½ cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Ground cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger, to taste

4 eggs