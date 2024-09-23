Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines

BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a bill Monday that would place a massive excise tax on commercial wind projects that voters disapprove of.

Rep. Jeff Ehlers, R-Meridian, presented HB 317, which would require a preference election when there was a proposed commercial wind turbine in a county, and if local voters disapproved of the project, the county would impose an excise tax on the turbines. If the majority of voters approve of the project, there wouldn’t be a tax.

Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, on Monday asked, “How big is that excise tax? Are we going to go gangster on it, and really go hard core? That’s what we want to do here.”

The tax rate would be $25,000 per foot of height. Ehlers said Monday that the average windmill height would amount to approximately $2.5 million in excise tax per turbine. The tax commission would also be taxed with adjusting this amount for inflation each year.

Committee Chairperson Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, responded, “for the benefit of the committee, that qualifies as gangster in the eyes of the chairman.”

The money from the tax would go to the statewide fund for school facilities, which is distributed to help districts pay off bonds and levies.

Excise taxes are imposed on certain goods and services; for example, the federal excise taxes are imposed on highway motor vehicles that with a semitrailer have a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more.

The proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project initially included up to 400 wind turbines in Lincoln County on federal Bureau of Land Management land. BLM approved the project for 241 turbines northeast of Twin Falls, which could power as many as 500,000 homes. The height limit on the turbines would be 660 feet. President Donald Trump later signed an executive order temporarily halting the project, as well as all wind power leasing projects.

Idaho lawmakers and officials have been vocally opposed to the project, and last week the House unanimously passed both a concurrent resolution and joint memorial voicing opposition to the project. Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke also joined Idaho’s congressional delegation in voicing opposition, and Little signed an executive order to “complement” Trump’s, requiring state agencies to gather input and data on the review of the project.

If the Lava Ridge project were to move forward, under the bill, it could be subject to an excise tax totaling nearly $4 billion.

Jonathan Oppenheimer, government relations director of the Idaho Conservation League, said the bill seemed to be “flowing from some opposition” to the Lava Ridge project.