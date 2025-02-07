Sections
Conservation district receives state grants for Whitman water quality improvements

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Palouse Conservation District was awarded almost $1 million in state grants for watershed improvement projects in Whitman County.

The Washington State Department of Ecology announced on its website the recipients of its 2026 Water Quality Combined Funding Program. It’s the state agency’s largest opportunity that provides millions to improve, protect and restore water quality across the state.

The department received 155 applications amounting to $565 million worth of requests. Of that, it awarded more than $175 million to 102 high-priority clean water projects.

The district received a little over $472,000 for riparian restoration efforts to the Palouse River Watershed. It was also allotted just under $290,000 for water quality improvements to Wilbur Creek at Washington State University’s Knott Dairy Center near Pullman.

