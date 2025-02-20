Contests and volunteering: Get involved with the arts

Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival seeks volunteers

Volunteers can sign up now to assist with a number of duties during the University of Idaho’s annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, April 15-18 on the Moscow campus.

“The jazz festival relies a lot on volunteers,” festival manager Navin Chettri said. “They make the festival.”

Help is needed for a variety of roles during the event, including transportation, check-in and site and stage management, and for pre-festival work, like poster distribution.

Volunteers can receive as many as three free concert tickets, with four hours of volunteer work earning one ticket.