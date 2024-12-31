Sections
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Cops call Pullman shooting isolated

Officials affirm no known threat after death of 28-year-old

Anthony Kuipers
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Pullman Police reaffirmed there is no known threat to the public as they continue to track down a suspect in last week’s shooting of a 28-year-old Pullman man on College Hill.

Police are still tight-lipped on the details of the investigation, but reiterated that the Thursday shooting was an isolated incident.

“At this time there is nothing that we are aware of that would make us believe the general public is at risk,” Cmdr. Aaron Breshears wrote in an email to the Daily News.

Breshears said he cannot share more details without running the risk of compromising the investigation.

“We continue to investigate and ask that anyone with video surveillance cameras near Greek Row in Pullman to contact the Pullman Police Department,” he wrote. Those with information or surveillance video should call the department (509) 334-0802.

The Whitman County Coroner confirmed Saturday that the victim of the shooting was 28-year-old Darcy Taylor Spracklin. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning in a residence along the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. When Pullman police arrived at the scene, Spracklin was found unresponsive and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. The police announced the next day he had died from his injuries.

