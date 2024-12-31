Cops call Pullman shooting isolated

PULLMAN — Pullman Police reaffirmed there is no known threat to the public as they continue to track down a suspect in last week’s shooting of a 28-year-old Pullman man on College Hill.

Police are still tight-lipped on the details of the investigation, but reiterated that the Thursday shooting was an isolated incident.

“At this time there is nothing that we are aware of that would make us believe the general public is at risk,” Cmdr. Aaron Breshears wrote in an email to the Daily News.