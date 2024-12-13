Cost of public defense could rise on Palouse

The solution to Washington’s public defense crisis could lead to an increase in cost for counties providing the service.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said everyone has a constitutional right to a competent lawyer, and counties are mandated to provide attorneys to people who can’t afford them.

Washington has faced challenges with a shortage of public defenders in recent years. Tracy said a commonly cited reason for the shortage is that large caseloads and low pay are forcing lawyers out of the profession and dissuading new attorneys from entering the workforce.

He said some counties have offered hiring bonuses as incentives when searching for new public defenders but are still coming up short.

The Washington State Supreme Court in 2012 established a maximum annual caseload of 150 felonies and 300-400 misdemeanors for full-time public defenders, Tracy said. On the other side of the system, however, there are no court-imposed limits on how many cases prosecuting attorneys can take on, he said.

The Washington State Bar Association and its Council on Public Defense have brought a new proposal to the Washington Supreme Court to amend the standards for indigent defense by slashing the felony caseload limits public defenders handle annually by two-thirds — which would put the limit at 50 felony cases a year.

The court has allowed comments from cities, counties, attorneys and justices, which Tracy said range across the board. Some argue the system overhaul would attract more public defenders, while others contend more limitations would burden counties.