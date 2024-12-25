As the final game of Washington State’s season nears, a Friday matchup with Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, the picture of former coach Jake Dickert’s departure is beginning to crystallize.

In a Tuesday piece from Johncanzano.com, in November, WSU’s board of regents instructed president Kirk Schulz to find an additional $2 million in support for the athletics department. It didn’t happen, Canzano reported, citing an unnamed source.

Schulz is set to retire this summer.

According to the report, this dynamic and others played into Dickert’s decision to depart for the head coaching job at the ACC’s Wake Forest last week.

Since leaving last week, Dickert has flipped former WSU commit Jack Foley back to the Demon Deacons, and 28 Cougars have elected to enter the transfer portal.

All are eligible to play in the Holiday Bowl, a policy the team voted to adopt, but the number of portal-bound Cougars interested in doing so isn’t clear. Several have committed to other programs, including Arizona-bound receiver Kris Hutson, defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh (TCU) and safety Adrian Wilson (Arizona State).

Another year of eligibility for two Cougars?

WSU offensive tackle Esa Pole and nickelback Kapena Gushiken might return for another season if they are so interested. That’s because on Monday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors — composed of university presidents — agreed to a waiver for former junior college players that grants them an additional year of eligibility if they would have exhausted their eligibility this season.

That policy would apply to Pole and Gushiken, both of whom started their careers at junior colleges and would have been out of eligibility this fall. Pole, who began his career with three years at Chabot College in California, finished the regular season with a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 86.2, No. 22 nationally among offensive linemen with at least 400 pass-blocking snaps.