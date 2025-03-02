Cougars kick off spring football earlier than ever

PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus woke up Saturday morning with a different feeling than the past two at-times-sub-zero temperature months.

“Definitely a little smile on my face waking up today, knowing we’re gonna play football,” Eckhaus said.

After several weeks of winter workouts and walkthroughs, Eckhaus and his teammates partook in WSU coach Jimmy Rogers’ first spring football practice on Saturday at the aptly named Rogers Field in Pullman.

Due to NCAA rules, Saturday served as the first chance for the 2025 WSU football team to don the Cougar-crested helmets, run plays and participate in “football activity.”

The first two days of spring football are pad-free, with the speed and intensity increasing as the pads come on later this week.

WSU will hold 15 total practices over the next six weeks. The team will meet every Tuesday and Thursday and select Saturdays, culminating in the Crimson and Gray game, a spring scrimmage on April 12 at Gesa Field.

“Every rep matters, whether you’re taking it live or whether you’re watching it. You got to grow, and this whole preparation of 15 practices is huge,” Rogers said.

Why practice so early?

Three words: the transfer portal.

A March 1 start to spring ball is about three weeks earlier than former coach Jake Dickert and his predecessors began their spring practices.

However, recent changes to college football have required the Cougars to change with the times.

The spring transfer window opens on April 12, the day of the Cougars’ spring game.

Rogers, the new Cougar football coach who took the job on Dec. 28, wants to give his staff the ability to address any roster holes through the portal in April.

While Saturday’s practice began at 9 a.m., Cougar football players will rise with the sun and hit Rogers Field (or the Taylor Sports Complex) at 6:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. Their next Saturday practice is at 9 a.m. March 22.

WSU will venture north on March 29 to practice at One Spokane Stadium and host a kids football clinic afterward.

The WSU spring game will be open to the public and take place two weeks later at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Building brotherhood

WSU returns just 21 letter winners from last year’s roster. Rogers brought a good chunk of his South Dakota State coaching staff and 16 former Jackrabbits from Brookings, S.D., to Pullman.

The Cougs have also welcomed a slew of transfers from other schools and a freshman recruiting class, some of whom have enrolled early in college and are already on campus practicing with the team.