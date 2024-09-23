Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over

Following Washington State’s 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat San Diego State on Oct. 26 in San Diego, I wrote that, “Wazzu ‘reverse Coug’d it’ as it has done all year.”

Deep in my soul, I knew there was a chance that WSU’s tight-rope walk wouldn’t last and that I would have to write the “reverse” of that column and say that Wazzu did something that starts with a “Coug” and ends with an “it.”

The dreaded day transpired on Saturday when the Cougars conceded a 14-point halftime lead, regained a four-point fourth-quarter advantage on John Mateer’s third touchdown pass to Kyle Williams, but allowed New Mexico to get the final score in a 38-35 loss to the Lobos in Albuquerque, N.M.

A bend-don’t-break defense that can’t stop the run can only bend for so long before it breaks and an offense that freezes in the third quarter cannot effectively shut the door.

After San Jose State, Fresno State and San Diego State nearly pulled it off, New Mexico became the first Mountain West team to upset WSU.

The Cougars’ 29-26 win over San Diego State was their third fourth-quarter comeback and the fourth one-score win of the season.

It came on the heels of a 25-17 win over Fresno State on Oct. 12 in Fresno, Calif., when redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor’s fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown lifted the Cougars to victory.

Three weeks prior to that, WSU also lost a 14-point lead to San Jose State before going on to win in double overtime on Sept. 20 in Pullman.

The week before that, WSU protected its five-point lead over Washington in an effort capped by team captain Kyle Thornton’s game-sealing tackle on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. WSU beat UW 24-19 to win the Apple Cup on Sept. 14 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Cougars were “battle tested” as coach Jake Dickert often said. The players spoke of a different energy among the team this year than there was last year when WSU lost six straight games following a 4-0 start to fall one game shy of a bowl eligibility.

“The belief and then the belief in the response,” Thornton said after WSU’s 45-24 loss to Boise State on Sept. 28 when WSU dropped to 4-1. “As a team this year, everything’s been about belief.”

In Dickert’s first two seasons as head coach, the Cougs had not won a game in which they trailed in the fourth quarter. This year, they have won three such games.

Thornton’s faith in the belief of the Cougars was proving to be true as WSU stacked wins and rose as high as No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week.

What the wins may have masked though were recurring issues that put the Cougars in precarious situations to begin with.

WSU has allowed an average of 178 rushing yards per game. While a contest versus Ashton Jeanty — Boise State’s record-chasing Heisman candidate — does not help, allowing New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier to rack up 193 rushing yards on 28 attempts does not help either.