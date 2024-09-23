Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry

Coach David Riley instituted a new rule this week for his Washington State men’s basketball team.

No one was allowed to say “Gonzaga” before the conclusion of WSU’s Thursday meeting with Pacific.

Riley said the goal was to stay focused on the task at hand.

If Thursday’s final score is any evidence, perhaps someone said (or thought about) Gonzaga a little too much.

Pacific, which had not won a West Coast Conference game since 2023, beat WSU 95-94 in overtime behind 40 points from Lamar Washington. The junior from Portland sank the game-winning 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and deal Wazzu its first conference and home loss of the season.

Fresh off a Quad 4 loss, WSU (13-4, 3-1 WCC) faces No. 18 Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0) at 6 p.m. today at “The Kennel” in Spokane. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and ESPN+.

On the women’s side, the Cougars (10-7, 5-1) host the Zags (9-8, 4-2) at noon (ESPN+) at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

What’s at stake?

The Cougar men’s Thursday Quad 4 loss to a previously 4-13 opponent at home likely dooms any reasonable expectation of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The path to March Madness for Riley in Year 1 appears to be winning the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.

The WCC uses a unique tiered seeding system in which the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have a direct berth to the semifinals.

With the path to the postseason narrowed, WSU senior Ethan Price, who led the Cougs in scoring with 28 points on Thursday, said that whether the Cougs win a game by 50 or lose a close one, their focus should shift to the next opponent.

That next opponent: No. 18-ranked Gonzaga.

The Cougs and Zags last met in 2015 in a nonconference series that included 150 games and 108 continuous seasons.

Now, the two are West Coast Conference foes for the next two seasons and in 2026, Gonzaga will join the new-look Pac-12 Conference with WSU, Oregon State, Boise State and others.

Gonzaga has suffered several close losses to West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn and UCLA, but has taken care of business in conference to start out undefeated in league play.

Scouting the Cougs

WSU has been stricken by the injury bug early in the year, losing its best player and leading scorer Cedric Coward for the year.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Watts is out for the immediate future with an injury to his non-shooting hand. Riley gave no indication that Watts would return by Saturday.

Two role players are also out for the year for WSU, which has led to increased opportunities for younger players such as Lapwai’s Kase Wynott, Olympia’s Parker Gerrits and Icelandic guard Tomas Thrastarson.

Washington transfer Nate Calmese has stepped up to lead active players with 16.2 points per game.

Four former Eastern Washington Eagles followed Riley and his staff from Cheney to Pullman and have helped deliver tough wins over Boise State and Nevada.