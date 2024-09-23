COMMENTARY: Cougs got humbled. Can they respond?

Just like last year, the Washington State Cougars started the season 4-0. And just like last year, Wazzu is 4-1.

The 2023 Cougs suffered six straight losses and fell one win shy of a bowl game after starting the year 4-0. The 2024 Cougs, playing a remaining schedule consisting entirely of Mountain West teams and fellow Pac-12 survivor Oregon State, probably won’t suffer as extreme a fate. However, The issues that haunted Wazzu last year — namely a lack of physicality along the offensive line, and a bend, don’t break defense that deteriorated into a bend AND break defense too often — still haunt the team today.

What may hurt the team more than the problems themselves is an inability to fix them midseason.

Even before facing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is averaging 10 yards per carry on the season, the Cougs were one of the worst tackling teams in the country.

Through four games, the Cougs had missed 60 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus — the second-most in college football. After five games, that number grew to about 84 with 26 missed tackles in Boise — the most in the country.

Facing Jeanty, a back whose explosive touchdown runs of 59 and 64 yards left multiple Cougs face down in the turf, grasping onto air or onto Jeanty himself as he took several defenders with him into the end zone, certainly did not help the Cougs’ cause in their 45-24 loss on Saturday.

“No. 2 (Jeanty) was the problem,” WSU linebacker Kyle Thornton said. “Getting him down was a major problem, and it was a problem at pretty much every level of our defense, and it’s hard to play good defense if we can’t get a guy on the ground.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert gave Jeanty a lot of credit, but also addressed the Cougars needs to get better and the difficulty of doing that midseason.

“I think anytime you’re in the middle of the season (and) you have a tackling issue. I mean, it’s hard to just, you know, remedy in the middle of the deal,” Dickert said. “You look back to the plan, how much you tackle in fall camp, what you do in practice.”

If the Cougs hope to have a chance at winning out and getting a shot at being in the College Football Playoff conversation, or just getting to and winning a decent bowl game in the first place, they need to get better at tackling during the season.

Football games consist of a slew of moments. No single game can be won or lost with a single play as it takes a collective effort.

However, the less time remaining and the closer a game is, the greater magnitude a single play can have.

So one play really can decide a game. One game can define a season. A team can make just enough plays to win, or fall one play short.

Such was the case for the Cougars versus Washington and San Jose State. Thornton’s game-sealing tackle of Husky running back Jonah Coleman, executing a perplexing speed-option play on the goal-line on fourth down, put the Cougs in a position to run out the clock up five. The next week, WSU edge Quinn Roff’s strip sack was the final play of the game, ensuring that San Jose State could not force triple overtime.

It punctuated an insane back-and-forth game in which quarterback John Mateer found senior wide receiver Kyle Williams for 38 yards up the left sideline with about 20 seconds left in regulation, Cougar kicker Dean Janikowski connected on the most intense field goal of his career and senior running back Dylan Paine gained 25 yards and a score in the second overtime period to put the Cougs up for good.

If any of those events don’t transpire, Wazzu could very easily be 2-3.

But the Cougs made the plays they needed to make and are 4-1 for the third straight year.