Cougs hold off San Diego on senior day

PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball honored Cedric Coward, Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price before a senior night game in which the Cougars defeated San Diego 93-86 on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

The result broke a three-game losing streak for WSU (17-13, 7-10 West Coast Conference). The Cougs have gone 10-4 in home games and are now guaranteed a winning overall record in coach David Riley’s debut season.

“I’m really excited to send these seniors off with a win,” said Riley, who coached the trio at Eastern Washington before they followed him to the Palouse. “I thought they’ve done a lot for Washington State. I got to coach all of them for three and four years, and it’s just great to see them come out with the fire and edge that we needed.”

Erikstrup scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Price added 17 points plus seven rebounds.

LeJuan Watts recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Watts added 11 points, 10 of them coming in the first half.

Although the Cougs allowed their foes a season-high 61 points in the second half, their dominant 53-25 showing prior to intermission proved too much for the Toreros (4-26, 1-16) to overcome. In that first half, Washington State shot 65% from the field including 57% from beyond the arc.