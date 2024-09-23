Cougs open Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with big win

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Holiday hoops tournament season started well for the Washington State women’s basketball team, which toppled Norfolk State 68-60 on Thursday to open the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout.

The Cougars (3-3) shot 46.2 percent from the field and had three players score in double-figures.

Senior guard Tara Wallack had a career day with a game-high 22 points and a career-high seven blocks to go with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Freshman forward Dayana Mendes recorded her first-career double-double with 16 points and a team-best 10 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Eleonora Villa finished with 12 points, three assists, three boards and a block, while junior guard Astera Tuhina added seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

A trio of 3s from freshman guard Charlotte Abraham, Tuhina and sophomore guard Jenna Villa kept things tied 9-9 with NSU (6-2) in the early goings of a close first quarter, before layups from Mendes and Wallack had WSU trailing by just one, 16-15, going into the second.

Wallack nailed a 3 early in the second quarter to put the Cougs ahead 18-17 before another pair of layups from Mendes and Wallack extended the WSU lead to 24-19. That turned into what would be a 10-0 Cougar run, with eight points from Mendes, to give Wazzu a 28-19 lead with 3:28 to play in the first half.

NSU worked back to within a possession, but the Cougs still held a 29-28 lead at halftime.

Teams continued to trade blows out of the locker room and the game was tied at 47-47 entering the fourth quarter.