Cougs want to ‘Remember that feeling’

How can Washington State win after the bye week and avoid the failures of last year?

That’s the question that nearly every Coug who spoke to the press within the last two weeks answered and the question that the entire program has grappled with since the end of the 2023 football season.

Last year, Washington State started 4-0 and then lost six straight games following the bye week to finish the season one win shy of bowl eligibility for the first time in nearly a decade, excluding the pandemic season.

WSU left tackle Esa Pole said that the answer begins with the team’s mindset during the bye week, which was preceded by the Cougars’ 45-24 loss to Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty and the now-No. 17 Boise State Broncos on Sept. 28.

The Cougars (4-1) will next face Fresno State (3-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (FS1) in Fresno, Calif.

“I feel like we didn’t approach the bye week the way we should’ve (last year),” Pole said. “As much as we want to win every game and we do not want anything in the ‘L’ column, I feel like (losing to Boise State) was good for us. It was a wake-up call and it had us approaching the bye week the way we should, knowing that we don’t want to taste the taste we had in Boise ever again.”

WSU coach Jake Dickert said that Pole’s statement is perhaps an admittance of “a false mindset last year,” but said that this year’s team is different.

“I just think this team has maybe a touch more urgency and focus to what they want to do,” Dickert said.

Minutes removed from the loss to Boise State, WSU team captain Kyle Thornton said that the 2024 Cougs were better prepared than last year’s team to finish the season strong because of their “belief” and “a belief in the response.”

“As a team this year, everything’s been about belief,” Thornton said. “Obviously, we showcased that (against San Jose State), but this week it’s a whole different type of belief. It’s a type of belief that ... we’re gonna get better off of this.”

Fellow team captain Fa’alili Fa’amoe spent the first month of the season recovering from injury and eased his way back onto the field against Boise State, rotating with Christain Hilborn, WSU’s three-year starter along the offensive line who started the year at right tackle.

With six healthy, starting-caliber linemen, Dickert said he would cement a starting five going into Fresno State.