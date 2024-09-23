Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief

PULLMAN — With new leadership on the way at the Pullman Fire Department, the city took a moment to honor its current chief.
City councilors awarded Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston an appreciation plaque during their regular meeting Tuesday night. Along with recognizing his years of service, the council appointed his successor, Brett Nash, from Nevada’s Henderson Fire Department.
Heston announced last year he will retire Feb. 7 — the anniversary of his becoming chief.
Heston has more than 40 years of firefighting experience. His career began at Moses Lake’s Grant County Fire District in 1981.
After moving to Pullman in 1983 to study at Washington State University, Heston joined the WSU Fire Department and subsequently served as its full-time training captain for 11 years.
He started as an assistant fire chief for the Pullman Fire Department in 1996 and was appointed chief in 2013.
Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin said Heston has been an exemplary leader not only as a fire chief and city employee, but within the community as well. He noted Heston has been involved with the Pullman Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America and other local organizations.
“Your commitment to safeguarding our community has left an indelible mark,” he said. “The legacy of your service will continue to inspire us for years to come.”
Nash will transition into the role as Pullman’s next fire chief Feb. 10. He has nearly 30 years of experience in fire service, beginning as a firefighter paramedic in 1997.
Nash has served as Henderson Fire Department’s battalion chief for five years, where he managed seven stations within Nevada’s Las Vegas valley. Before that, he was the department’s fire captain for 11 years.
During the meeting, the council was also approached by local business owners and the Montessori School of Pullman with concerns.
A Modern Plantsman owner Dominic Villarreal, Michelle’s Closet owner Michelle Kelly and Lumberyard owner Damon Golden reported small businesses are struggling to find stability with low foot traffic.
Head of School Jane Noppe said the Montessori has seen a decline in student enrollment since the Pullman Community Montessori, an independently run public school that was also operated within the Gladish Community Center, closed in May.
Noppe said the Montessori School of Pullman has never been associated with the Pullman Community Montessori, and has no affiliation with the other school’s closure.
The Montessori School of Pullman has been part of the community for 56 years. The private school teaches children ages 2 to 6, and is looking to enroll more students.
Councilor Ann Parks said the school serves a vital purpose to Pullman and encouraged residents with elementary children to check out the school.
Parks and other councilors asked that the community visit downtown and shop local.
