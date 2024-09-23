County Public Health moving Pullman digs

Whitman County Public Health is planning on moving its Pullman office to better accommodate people with disabilities.

Director Chris Skidmore said the current location is noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Rather than renovate the facility, the organization has eyes on other offices nearby with more accommodations.

Skidmore asked the Whitman County Commissioners to buy a new public health office during last week’s Monday meeting, and the commission agreed to the proposal. The project will be financed by the county’s economic development fund that is partly made up of the county’s sales tax collections.

Skidmore estimates the new space to cost $700,000, which is a more economical alternative to rebuilding the present office that would come to around $1 million.

The current location at 1205 SE Professional Mall Blvd. in the Pro Mall business center does not meet ADA regulations for several reasons. Skidmore said the hallways and entrances are too narrow, the bathrooms are too small, as well as the elevator, parking lot and egress have compliance issues.

The new office will be two suites in the same business park. The space is nearly three times larger, being around 3,200-square-feet compared to 1,200-square-feet at the present building.