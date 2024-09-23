County Public Health moving Pullman digs

Whitman County Public Health is planning on moving its Pullman office to better accommodate people with disabilities.
Director Chris Skidmore said the current location is noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Rather than renovate the facility, the organization has eyes on other offices nearby with more accommodations.
Skidmore asked the Whitman County Commissioners to buy a new public health office during last week’s Monday meeting, and the commission agreed to the proposal. The project will be financed by the county’s economic development fund that is partly made up of the county’s sales tax collections.
Skidmore estimates the new space to cost $700,000, which is a more economical alternative to rebuilding the present office that would come to around $1 million.
The current location at 1205 SE Professional Mall Blvd. in the Pro Mall business center does not meet ADA regulations for several reasons. Skidmore said the hallways and entrances are too narrow, the bathrooms are too small, as well as the elevator, parking lot and egress have compliance issues.
The new office will be two suites in the same business park. The space is nearly three times larger, being around 3,200-square-feet compared to 1,200-square-feet at the present building.
The property is newer and more ADA compliant, he said. It’s also all on one floor, which eliminates the need for an elevator.
Skidmore said public health is hoping to move in as soon as possible, but the office still needs some renovations. The organization anticipates to be settled in by spring next year.
The old space is going to be sold as it will no longer be needed by public health.
Skidmore doesn’t anticipate services to shut down during the move, but if plans change the Colfax location will remain open.
He said the move is crucial to continue providing education, outreach and direct services to underserved populations in the area.
“The services we offer to the community are very important and fill service gaps that aren’t provided elsewhere,” he said. “This new move will be more accessible for the public and increase our overall space to work in, which will improve our efficiency.”
