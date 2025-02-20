Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 20, 2025

Cover contest brings the color

Winners announced in annual Inland 360 competition

Mary Stone, Inland 360
Cheryll Root
Cheryll Root
David Hoyt
David Hoyt
Julene Ewert
Julene Ewert
Michael Poe
Michael Poe

January and February might be dreary months for some, but we here at Inland 360 had our days brightened again and again as we opened emails and envelopes from readers entering our annual cover contest.

About two dozen readers participated, several submitting multiple entries. We received photographs, paintings, drawings, mixed media and digital art from places including Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow, Pullman, Pomeroy and Troy.

A group of Inland 360, Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News staff members chose from 10 finalists earlier this week to determine first-, second- and third-place winners, a process that ended with a tie for third place.

The winning entries, though rendered in different styles, shared a bold use of color, which was perhaps especially appealing during these gray days of winter.

Without further ado, the 2025 Inland 360 cover contest winners are:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

First place: Cheryll Root, of Troy.

Second place: David Hoyt, of Pullman.

Third place (tie): Michael Poe and Julene Ewert, both of Moscow.

Joining them as finalists were: John Kirkland, Asotin; Steve Ewert, Troy; Frank “Franksy” Eldridge, Pullman; Rose Graham, Moscow; Stan Gibbons, Lewiston; and Cherise Stutzman, Moscow.

— Mary Stone, Inland 360 editor

Related
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
Events Roundup: Something for every taste
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
Contests and volunteering: Get involved with the arts
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
The story of Edwin Moses: Excellence, achieved
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 20
This week’s movies
Related
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Regional theater roundup: Fast-paced fun
What you watch when you want to wind down
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
What you watch when you want to wind down
Love, remembered
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Love, remembered
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
This week’s movies
Book review: Latest Elinor Lipman comic novel is here to brighten your mood
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Book review: Latest Elinor Lipman comic novel is here to brighten your mood
Call for vendors and memorabilia
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 13
Call for vendors and memorabilia
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered world
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered world
Netflix buys movie filmed in inland Northwest
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Netflix buys movie filmed in inland Northwest
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy