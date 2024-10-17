MOSCOW — Moscow School District has turned the former Russell Elementary School building into a “shopping” destination for any student who needs free clothes, school supplies or toiletries.
Thanks to community partnerships, the district has created the MSD Family Resource Hub inside the former school and hopes it will become a long-lasting resource for those who need it.
Brian Smith, MSD’s Community School Coordinator, led the effort to create the Hub. Smith said his experience as a principal in the district, as well as information from community surveys, made it clear that many families need free clothing and toiletries.
Any student or family who needs supplies can contact their teacher, principal or counselor to reserve a time to visit the Hub. When they arrive, the families and students can look through rooms filled with clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, toothbrushes and other items they may need.
Smith said the Hub is set up like a shopping experience. The difference is that students can take whatever they need for free.
“When someone shops here I want them to be able to fill their drawers at home,” Smith said. “So that they are covered and that you don’t need to do more than one laundry day at your house.”
As he set out to start the MSD Family Resource Hub this fall, many groups and organizations donated to the cause.
He said Moscow Realty held a clothing drive and brought him a flatbed full of new and gently used clothing. Local churches also held clothing drives and CHAS Health donated $1,000 dollars to the Hub.
Students from the University of Idaho and Moscow High School volunteered to organize and stock the Hub.
Moscow High School special education teacher Kelli Sowa said her students volunteer regularly to wash, sort and fold the donated items. She said this gives them valuable vocational training.
“They could put that on a resume that they worked at the Hub sorting clothes,” she said,
Smith said there is currently an overabundance of supplies, so donations are not needed at the moment. He said when that need arises, he will alert the community.
The district plans on opening the Hub on Saturdays in November. Smith also hopes to acquire grant money in the future to keep the Hub open on a regular schedule during weekdays after school.
Smith said clothing for teenagers, particularly pants, are the most in-demand item of clothing. When the weather changes, he expects more students to pick up jackets and coats.
Moscow School District Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said that while Russell Elementary is no longer holding classes, he is happy the district can still put it to good use.
“It’s not your traditional elementary right now but it’s really cool to see that it’s not done serving students of Moscow,” he said.
Tiegs added that the district is working with an architecture firm to explore the cost of making Russell Elementary meet modern educational standards. It is also exploring the feasibility of building a new elementary school on West Palouse River Drive in south Moscow.
Smith said that while the Hub does not currently need donations of supplies, the community is welcome to donate money to the cause through the MSD website.
Sowa is seeking grant money to fund a new washer and dryer that her students can use, but the district is also willing to accept donations for that purpose.
