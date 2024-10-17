Sections
The Palouse
Local NewsOctober 4, 2024

Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow

Moscow School District invites students, families to ‘shop’ for free clothing, toiletries and supplies

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Shawn Tiegs, from left, Moscow School District superintendent, Kelli Sowa, Moscow High School special education teacher, and Brian Smith, community school coordinator and principal at Paradise Creek Regional High School, stand in the MSD Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.
Shawn Tiegs, from left, Moscow School District superintendent, Kelli Sowa, Moscow High School special education teacher, and Brian Smith, community school coordinator and principal at Paradise Creek Regional High School, stand in the MSD Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A variety of items fill one wall of the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow. Pants for teens have been some of the most in-demand items so far.
A variety of items fill one wall of the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow. Pants for teens have been some of the most in-demand items so far.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Brian Smith, community school coordinator and principal at Paradise Creek Regional High School, points out the toiletries and hygiene section of the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,
Brian Smith, community school coordinator and principal at Paradise Creek Regional High School, points out the toiletries and hygiene section of the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A winter clothing closet offers clothes and accessories for the coming cold weather at the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.
A winter clothing closet offers clothes and accessories for the coming cold weather at the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Surplus clothes are cleaned, organized and stored in boxes in a room connected to the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,
Surplus clothes are cleaned, organized and stored in boxes in a room connected to the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Piles of clothes organized by size line the hallways of Russell Elementary building Thursday before being stored in boxes or placed in the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in Moscow.
Piles of clothes organized by size line the hallways of Russell Elementary building Thursday before being stored in boxes or placed in the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clothes are hung in the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,
Clothes are hung in the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Shirts are laid in neat rows ready to be selected by students at the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.
Shirts are laid in neat rows ready to be selected by students at the Moscow School District Family Resource Hub in the Russell Elementary building Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — Moscow School District has turned the former Russell Elementary School building into a “shopping” destination for any student who needs free clothes, school supplies or toiletries.

Thanks to community partnerships, the district has created the MSD Family Resource Hub inside the former school and hopes it will become a long-lasting resource for those who need it.

Brian Smith, MSD’s Community School Coordinator, led the effort to create the Hub. Smith said his experience as a principal in the district, as well as information from community surveys, made it clear that many families need free clothing and toiletries.

Any student or family who needs supplies can contact their teacher, principal or counselor to reserve a time to visit the Hub. When they arrive, the families and students can look through rooms filled with clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, toothbrushes and other items they may need.

Smith said the Hub is set up like a shopping experience. The difference is that students can take whatever they need for free.

“When someone shops here I want them to be able to fill their drawers at home,” Smith said. “So that they are covered and that you don’t need to do more than one laundry day at your house.”

As he set out to start the MSD Family Resource Hub this fall, many groups and organizations donated to the cause.

He said Moscow Realty held a clothing drive and brought him a flatbed full of new and gently used clothing. Local churches also held clothing drives and CHAS Health donated $1,000 dollars to the Hub.

Students from the University of Idaho and Moscow High School volunteered to organize and stock the Hub.

Moscow High School special education teacher Kelli Sowa said her students volunteer regularly to wash, sort and fold the donated items. She said this gives them valuable vocational training.

“They could put that on a resume that they worked at the Hub sorting clothes,” she said,

Smith said there is currently an overabundance of supplies, so donations are not needed at the moment. He said when that need arises, he will alert the community.

The district plans on opening the Hub on Saturdays in November. Smith also hopes to acquire grant money in the future to keep the Hub open on a regular schedule during weekdays after school.

Smith said clothing for teenagers, particularly pants, are the most in-demand item of clothing. When the weather changes, he expects more students to pick up jackets and coats.

Moscow School District Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said that while Russell Elementary is no longer holding classes, he is happy the district can still put it to good use.

“It’s not your traditional elementary right now but it’s really cool to see that it’s not done serving students of Moscow,” he said.

Tiegs added that the district is working with an architecture firm to explore the cost of making Russell Elementary meet modern educational standards. It is also exploring the feasibility of building a new elementary school on West Palouse River Drive in south Moscow.

Smith said that while the Hub does not currently need donations of supplies, the community is welcome to donate money to the cause through the MSD website.

Sowa is seeking grant money to fund a new washer and dryer that her students can use, but the district is also willing to accept donations for that purpose.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

The Daily News
