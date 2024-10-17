MOSCOW — Moscow School District has turned the former Russell Elementary School building into a “shopping” destination for any student who needs free clothes, school supplies or toiletries.

Thanks to community partnerships, the district has created the MSD Family Resource Hub inside the former school and hopes it will become a long-lasting resource for those who need it.

Brian Smith, MSD’s Community School Coordinator, led the effort to create the Hub. Smith said his experience as a principal in the district, as well as information from community surveys, made it clear that many families need free clothing and toiletries.

Any student or family who needs supplies can contact their teacher, principal or counselor to reserve a time to visit the Hub. When they arrive, the families and students can look through rooms filled with clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, toothbrushes and other items they may need.

Smith said the Hub is set up like a shopping experience. The difference is that students can take whatever they need for free.

“When someone shops here I want them to be able to fill their drawers at home,” Smith said. “So that they are covered and that you don’t need to do more than one laundry day at your house.”

As he set out to start the MSD Family Resource Hub this fall, many groups and organizations donated to the cause.

He said Moscow Realty held a clothing drive and brought him a flatbed full of new and gently used clothing. Local churches also held clothing drives and CHAS Health donated $1,000 dollars to the Hub.

Students from the University of Idaho and Moscow High School volunteered to organize and stock the Hub.

Moscow High School special education teacher Kelli Sowa said her students volunteer regularly to wash, sort and fold the donated items. She said this gives them valuable vocational training.