PHOTOS: Crime spree: solved!

Parkway Elementary Principal Dan LejaMeyer talks on a call as the Grinch prepares to steal his tree Friday, Dec. 6 in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch made his escape down the hallway at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston with Principal Dan LejaMeyer’s tree. Despite a valiant effort by Parkway Elementary kids to apprehend the Grinch, he escaped. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

After stealing a tree from Parkway Elementary earlier in the day, The Grinch continued his crime spree. This time being spotted stealing packages from a home in Asotin. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch is pictured as he takes the Asotin Police on a low-speed chase down 6th Street through the middle of the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the tree he stole from Parkway Elementary in the back of his vehicle. Despite the hot pursuit by Asotin Police, the Grinch once again escaped. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch attempted to steal another tree, this time from the Asotin Elementary School Concert on Saturday, Dec. 14. This time Aston Police Chief Monte Renzelman was in position to take up hot pursuit. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch sits in the back of a patrol car after being apprehended Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch is pictured in his mug photo provided by Asotin Police after booking him into jail. Courtesy of Asotin Police DePartment