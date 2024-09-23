Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Arts & EntertainmentDecember 12, 2024

Dad jokes, Christmas edition

The best gifts keep on giving, so pass these along and keep the spirit alive

Anonymous Author
story image illustation
Adobe Stock Image

Inland 360 music columnist Marvin Lee began regaling his Facebook friends with some pretty bad (and by that we mean great) Christmas jokes earlier this month, and in the spirit of holiday giving, we are sharing his humor with you.

Have these in your back pocket in case things get slow when you’re sitting around the tree after opening presents. Consider them one more gift for the assembled before you move on to Christmas dinner.

Marv says you’re welcome (and he’s sorry), and he’ll be back next year with more interviews with local bands for Mad Marv’s Music Den.

Warming up:

Every Christmas when Santa comes to my house it makes me feel weird and sick.

Maybe I’m Claustrophobic?

(And we’re off.)

Q: What did salt say to pepper on Christmas Day?

A: “Season’s greetings!”

(Badum dum)

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Q: Who says “oh oh oh”?

A: Santa walking backward.

(Womp, womp, womp)

Q: What do elves like to post on social media?

A: Elfies.

(Badum-pshh)

Q: What do you get when you cross a frog with a bomb?

A: Mistletoad.

(That’s all, folks. Merry Christmas.)

Related
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Holiday gifts: Something for everyone
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
A gift to the community
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Events Roundup: The most wonderful time
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Some new tunes to add to the holiday playlist
Related
Movie capsules
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Movie capsules
Movie capsules
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Movie capsules
Sugar plum memories
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Sugar plum memories
This month’s community theater productions bring holiday feels
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
This month’s community theater productions bring holiday feels
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Gift giving made local
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Gift giving made local
A tasty twist on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
A tasty twist on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy