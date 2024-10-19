Sections
The ScoopOctober 19, 2024

PHOTOS: Dance, fellowship and fun

The three-day Hiitem’waq’iswit Dance for Life powwow at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge at Lewiston brought together performers from all over

A head dancer leads a Grand Entry Oct. 12 as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.
A head dancer leads a Grand Entry Oct. 12 as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers and leaders shake hands after a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow's Oct. 12 events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.
Dancers and leaders shake hands after a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow's Oct. 12 events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers move to the beat of drums during a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow's Oct. 12 events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.
Dancers move to the beat of drums during a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life Powwow's Oct. 12 events at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena in Lewiston last weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Veterans were honored for their service and recognized for taking part in the Grand Entry Oct. 12.
Veterans were honored for their service and recognized for taking part in the Grand Entry Oct. 12. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Sharpshooter, the host drum group for the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow, begin playing for a Grand Entry Oct. 12 in Lewiston.,
Sharpshooter, the host drum group for the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow, begin playing for a Grand Entry Oct. 12 in Lewiston.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dancers fill the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena for a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow's Oct. 12 events in Lewiston last weekend.
Dancers fill the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge arena for a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow's Oct. 12 events in Lewiston last weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A dancer wears sunglasses while taking part in a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow’s Oct. 12 events in Lewiston last weekend.
A dancer wears sunglasses while taking part in a Grand Entry as part of the Hiitem'waq'iswit Dance for Life powwow’s Oct. 12 events in Lewiston last weekend.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
