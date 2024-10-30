Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Photos

Dance of the macabre

West Park Elementary School third graders perform a rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

West Park Elementary School third graders perform a rendition of King of Pop Michael Jackson's �Thriller� dance to an audience of family members Tuesday as part of the school�s Barn Dance event in Moscow. Held at the the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, the event included kindergarteners through third graders throughout the day.
