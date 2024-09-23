AREA ROUNDUP: Deary volleyball beats Tigers for 1st time in 4 years

DEARY — The Deary Mustangs defeated the Kendrick Tigers for the first time in four years in a nonleague volleyball match on Monday.
The Mustangs swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-18, 25-15, 31-29 in what Deary coach Kaia Cannon said was “the epitome of a team win.”
Deary (8-4, 6-2) battled with standout performances from Allie Vincent (five kills), Lily Hanson (five kills), Kori Bovard’s (17 digs) and Emily Bovard (15 assists).
Kendrick dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-9 in league play.
Trojans beat Bulldogs
COLFAX — The Troy Trojans won a tight nonleague road match against the Colfax Bulldogs.
Troy gained the edge by set scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21.
The Trojans won their battles at the service line with Ashley Strunk posting a perfect 13-for-13 from the line with three aces. Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said that Kaydenc Carter stepped up at crucial parts of the match to deliver another perfect 9-for-9 serving performance. Strunk added 36 assists for Troy (20-1) in a winning effort over the Colfax (3-6).
Bulldogs catch Cardinals
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Colton Bulldogs swept the Waitsburg Cardinals in a 1B Southeast Wheat Division match.
Colton (3-7, 3-6) won by set scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-17.
Nighthawks knock Spartans
WEIPPE — The Nezperce Nighthawks beat Timberline of Weippe by set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23 in a 1A Whitepine League match.
Aubree Lux totaled nine kills and six blocks for Nezperce (6-5, 5-3). Kairys Grant added five kills and seven blocks. Elizabeth Duuck tallied 10 kills and made several phenomenal saves to keep the Nighthawks flying to victory over the Spartans (4-10, 2-5).
Savages tame Huskies
CRAIGMONT — The Salmon River Savages of Riggins swept Highland of Craigmont by set scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in a nonleague match.
Salmon River improved to 7-6 and Highland slipped to 0-11.
St. John Bosco sweeps Lapwai
COTTONWOOD — The St. John Bosco Patriots swept the Lapwai Wildcats by set scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 in a nonleague match.
St. John's Julia Wassuth served eight consecutive times, producing five aces in that sequence and Sarah Waters tallied 10 kills. St. John Bosco improved to 5-5 overall. Lapwai dropped to 5-8.
"Girls played a solid game around minimizing errors," St. John Bosco coach Jamie Johnson said. "Our serving was really good."
JV St. John Bosco def. Lapwai 25-15, 25-14
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho wins team title
SPOKANE — The Vandals carried a strong Sunday round to a team victory with a good Monday round in the Tri-State Invitational at The Creak at Qualchan.
Idaho shot a 2-over 290 as a team in the opening round on Sunday to take a 12-stroke advantage. The Vandals recorded a team score of 297 on Monday to win by nine shots.
Emma Kang of Idaho won a share of the individual title with a tournament score of 1-over 145. Taylor Mularski of Gonzaga rallied from two strokes down after the first round to tie Kang.
Team scores — 1. Idaho 290-297—587; 2. Eastern Washington 303-293—596; 3. Montana 302-296—598; 4. Idaho State 310-315—625.
Individual medalists — Emma King, LC State 71-74—145; Taylor Mularski 73-72—145.
Idaho individuals — T5. Jenna Bruggeman 73-75—148; T5. Zoe Newell 72-76—148; T14. Kaylin Johnson 74-77—151; T16. Emma Heyman 80-72—152.
Other Idaho individuals — 26. Laura Caamano 79-78—157; 28. Boram Jung 79-83—162; Sofia Lippiello 87-86—173.
WSU individuals — T9. Sara Pineros 76-74—150; T16 Grace Rubelsky 78-74—152; T22. Agnes Brink 80-76—156.
LC’s Caruso in top-5
BILLINGS, Mont. — LC State’s Chase Caruso is in fifth place after the opening round in the Briarwood Shootout at the Briarwood Golf Club.
Caruso carded a birdie on No. 2 and shot a 9-over 81 in the first round. The sophomore is two strokes behind a pair of Montana State-Billings golfers for the lead.
Giulia Belfontali (82), Jane Barry (83) and Dallis Shockey (83) also finished the day in the top-10 for the Warriors.
LC State is in second place as a team after a team score of 329. The Warriors are 11 strokes behind leader Montana State-Billings.
Team scores — 1. Montana State-Billings 318; 2. LC State 329; 3. Mary 349; 4. South Dakota M&T 358; 5. Montana State-Billings (B) 371.
Individual leaders — Orraya Tipasathien and Ella Tannenberger, Montana State-Billings 79.
LC State individuals — 5. Chase Caruso 81; 6. Giulia Belfontali 82; T7. Jane Barry 83; T7. Dallis Shockey 83; T13. Isabella Barquet 87.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU’s Renner and Bruggeman in top-3
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State’s Sam Renner and Tate Bruggeman are near the top of the leaderboard after the first two rounds in the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
Renner shot a pair of 4-under 67 rounds and is two strokes behind leader Rylan Johnson of Oregon State. Bruggeman, playing as an individual, is two strokes behind his teammate after rounds of 70 and 66.
Idaho’s Dalton Dean is in a tie for eighth place after two rounds of 70.
Team scores — 1. Oregon State 283-275—558; T2. UC Irvine 288-275—563; T2. Kansas City 287-276—563; T4. Utah Valley 285-283—568; T4. Boise State 289-279—568; 6. Washington State 288-284—572; 7. Gonzaga 289-284—573; 8. High Point 291-286—577; T9. Idaho 294-291—585; T9. Tarleton State 294-291—585; 11. CSU Fullerton 295-291—586; 12. Seattle 292-295—587.
Individual leader — Rylan Johnson, Oregon State 70-62—132.
Washington State individuals — 2. Sam Renner 67-67—134; T14. Jakob Chicoyne 74-68—142; T50. Dylan Burcham 74-74—148; T57. Ben Borgida 73-78—151; T57. Drayton Joseph 76-75—151.
Other WSU individuals — 3. Tate Bruggeman 70-66—136.
Idaho individuals — T8. Dalton Dean 70-70—140; T44. Samuel Johnson 73-74—147; T50. Matt McGann 74-74—148; T57. Joe Sykes 78-73—151; 71. Charley Simpson 77-79—156.
Other Idaho individuals — T34. Josh McCartain 74-71—145; T57. Tommy Kimmel 78-73—151; T63. Carter Frisby 78-74—152.
COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 2, Eastern Washington 2
CHENEY, Wash. — The Vandals rallied from two goals down to earn a draw with Eastern Washington in a Big Sky contest on Sunday.
Annika Farley scored her second goal of the season to get Idaho (8-3-2, 2-0-1) on the board in the 67th minute. Kahvayli Miller found the back of the net a minute later to square the match.
The Vandals outshot Eastern Washington 11-4 in the match.
Idaho 0 2—2
EWU 0 2—2
EWU — Chloe Pattison (Kendall Moore, Elisabeth Cole), 57th
EWU — Moore (Pattison, Riley Arribas), 58th
Idaho — Annika Farley, 67th
Idaho — Kahvayli Miller (Alyssa Peters), 68th
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU loses conference match
PULLMAN — The Cougars lost their first West Coast Conference match of a season in a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23 to Pepperdine of California on Sunday.
Sage Brustad led Washington State (8-5, 3-1) with 18 kills and three aces.
Italia Bernal had 36 assists. Emma Barbero added 20 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISWSU wins six matches on Sunday
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Cougars closed out play at the Husky Invitational on Sunday with five singles and one doubles victory at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Senior Elyse Tse and freshman Chisato Kanemaki earned singles victories and then teamed up to post the lone doubles victory of the day.
The Cougars played matches against Iowa, Seattle and Denver.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWSU adds Ole Miss to 2025 schedule
Washington State added University of Mississippi, commonly known as Ole Miss, to its 2025 schedule. WSU will visit Oxford, Miss. on Oct. 11, 2025 in its first SEC game since 2013 versus Auburn.
Ole Miss is the seventh opponent on WSU’s ‘25 schedule and third road game.
With more schools slated to join the Pac-12 in 2026, the ‘25 season will see the final year of just WSU and Oregon State in the Pac-12 and be composed almost entirely of independently scheduled games. WSU is scheduled to host Idaho, San Diego State, Oregon State and Washington and will visit North Texas, Virginia and Ole Miss. WSU filled in its 2024 schedule with a six-team slate from the Mountain West Conference. With the Pac-12 adding five MW schools, WSU will likely have to search elsewhere to build its schedule.
“Since the Mountain West partnership fell apart, you got to scramble far and wide to go find a game,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “And hopefully a lot more announcements are coming here very shortly about our schedule.”