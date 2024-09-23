AREA ROUNDUP: Deary volleyball beats Tigers for 1st time in 4 years

DEARY — The Deary Mustangs defeated the Kendrick Tigers for the first time in four years in a nonleague volleyball match on Monday.

The Mustangs swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-18, 25-15, 31-29 in what Deary coach Kaia Cannon said was “the epitome of a team win.”

Deary (8-4, 6-2) battled with standout performances from Allie Vincent (five kills), Lily Hanson (five kills), Kori Bovard’s (17 digs) and Emily Bovard (15 assists).

Kendrick dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-9 in league play.

Trojans beat Bulldogs

COLFAX — The Troy Trojans won a tight nonleague road match against the Colfax Bulldogs.

Troy gained the edge by set scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21.

The Trojans won their battles at the service line with Ashley Strunk posting a perfect 13-for-13 from the line with three aces. Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said that Kaydenc Carter stepped up at crucial parts of the match to deliver another perfect 9-for-9 serving performance. Strunk added 36 assists for Troy (20-1) in a winning effort over the Colfax (3-6).

Bulldogs catch Cardinals

WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Colton Bulldogs swept the Waitsburg Cardinals in a 1B Southeast Wheat Division match.

Colton (3-7, 3-6) won by set scores of 25-7, 25-11 and 25-17.

Nighthawks knock Spartans

WEIPPE — The Nezperce Nighthawks beat Timberline of Weippe by set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23 in a 1A Whitepine League match.

Aubree Lux totaled nine kills and six blocks for Nezperce (6-5, 5-3). Kairys Grant added five kills and seven blocks. Elizabeth Duuck tallied 10 kills and made several phenomenal saves to keep the Nighthawks flying to victory over the Spartans (4-10, 2-5).

Savages tame Huskies

CRAIGMONT — The Salmon River Savages of Riggins swept Highland of Craigmont by set scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in a nonleague match.

Salmon River improved to 7-6 and Highland slipped to 0-11.

St. John Bosco sweeps Lapwai

COTTONWOOD — The St. John Bosco Patriots swept the Lapwai Wildcats by set scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 in a nonleague match.

St. John's Julia Wassuth served eight consecutive times, producing five aces in that sequence and Sarah Waters tallied 10 kills. St. John Bosco improved to 5-5 overall. Lapwai dropped to 5-8.

"Girls played a solid game around minimizing errors," St. John Bosco coach Jamie Johnson said. "Our serving was really good."

JV St. John Bosco def. Lapwai 25-15, 25-14

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho wins team title

SPOKANE — The Vandals carried a strong Sunday round to a team victory with a good Monday round in the Tri-State Invitational at The Creak at Qualchan.

Idaho shot a 2-over 290 as a team in the opening round on Sunday to take a 12-stroke advantage. The Vandals recorded a team score of 297 on Monday to win by nine shots.

Emma Kang of Idaho won a share of the individual title with a tournament score of 1-over 145. Taylor Mularski of Gonzaga rallied from two strokes down after the first round to tie Kang.

Team scores — 1. Idaho 290-297—587; 2. Eastern Washington 303-293—596; 3. Montana 302-296—598; 4. Idaho State 310-315—625.

Individual medalists — Emma King, LC State 71-74—145; Taylor Mularski 73-72—145.

Idaho individuals — T5. Jenna Bruggeman 73-75—148; T5. Zoe Newell 72-76—148; T14. Kaylin Johnson 74-77—151; T16. Emma Heyman 80-72—152.

Other Idaho individuals — 26. Laura Caamano 79-78—157; 28. Boram Jung 79-83—162; Sofia Lippiello 87-86—173.

WSU individuals — T9. Sara Pineros 76-74—150; T16 Grace Rubelsky 78-74—152; T22. Agnes Brink 80-76—156.

LC’s Caruso in top-5

BILLINGS, Mont. — LC State’s Chase Caruso is in fifth place after the opening round in the Briarwood Shootout at the Briarwood Golf Club.

Caruso carded a birdie on No. 2 and shot a 9-over 81 in the first round. The sophomore is two strokes behind a pair of Montana State-Billings golfers for the lead.

Giulia Belfontali (82), Jane Barry (83) and Dallis Shockey (83) also finished the day in the top-10 for the Warriors.

LC State is in second place as a team after a team score of 329. The Warriors are 11 strokes behind leader Montana State-Billings.