MOSCOW — Dawn “Cuddles” Halliday, 90, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christie Nickels

BOISE — Christie Nickels, 81, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Truewood by Merrill Assisted living and Memory Care in Boise. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.