Two co-defendants in a death penalty first-degree murder case, Nicholas D. Umphenour and Skylar W. Meade, appeared Tuesday in separate court hearings by Zoom.

Umphenour, 29, and Skylar Meade, 32, were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney, of Juliaetta, after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March. Both hearings took place Tuesday before 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans, with the defendants appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

During the hearing for Meade, public defenders in the courtroom, Anne Taylor and Rick Cuddihy, discussed several motions in the case. Some of the motions were related to Meade’s appearance on Zoom, transport to the jail for the hearings and his conditions at the jail.

Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked for more time to respond to the motion by the defense. She said she received the lengthy document less than a week ago. The document raised many issues and she would need more time to research and present evidence. Smith asked the court for two weeks and to allow for witnesses to testify over Zoom.

Although Taylor acknowledged that Smith had just received the motion and it was lengthy, she objected to having it continued for two weeks. She stated that the issues the motion brought up have been in place for a long time — that being Meade’s housing status at the jail. She described that Meade is in his own pod and he’s locked in a cell 23 hours a day. Taylor can only visit with Meade on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays because of staffing issues at the jail. Taylor pointed out that the trial is less than two months away and the conditions are impacting him.

Taylor has worked with prosecutors to come up with solutions but they haven’t come to a resolution.

Several dates were discussed to have the hearing in a timely manner, while accommodating holiday schedules, court trials and jail staffing. Taylor also wanted Meade to be present in order to have the opportunity to discuss witness testimony with him. Smith said the issue with having Meade be present at the hearing was arranging transport in such a short time because it would require enough jail staff and SWAT.

Evans said if the new courthouse was complete, those concerns for security would be alleviated because it has increased security and separate holding areas so inmates don’t interact with the public. At the current courthouse, inmates are transported through areas accessible by the public.

Smith offered a “creative suggestion” of having the hearing at the jail. Taylor added that doing so would also allow the court to see the area and conditions in which Meade is being housed. Evans agreed, saying it would remove issues both attorneys had regarding transport to the courthouse.

“I think this will work; we’ll make it work,” Evans said, as she discussed making other accommodations for court employees and recording equipment.

Evans scheduled the hearing for Dec. 19 at the Nez Perce County Jail.

“(I) never held court in jail,” she said.

Evans also agreed to let local witnesses testify in person and those out of the area to testify by Zoom.

While that solved the issue for the Dec. 19 hearing, other motions were discussed in the case regarding Zoom and transport to the courthouse with another hearing on Jan. 10. Taylor said using Zoom for some hearings was acceptable to the defense but other hearings, especially ones with witnesses, they wanted to be in-person. Taylor acknowledged there was some discussion with the prosecutor’s office on allowing Meade to be in person for those hearings, but again were faced with issues of transport. Evans said they would take those up on a case-by-case basis.

Evans also took up a motion to compel evidence from the defense pertaining to audio and video transport of Meade from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to the Nez Perce County Jail, and search warrants in the case. The motion to compel asks that those pieces of evidence be given to the defense because it hasn’t been received.

In regard to the search warrants, Smith said there have been “numerous” agencies involved and the prosecutor’s office is working on verifying and gathering those to provide for the defense as well as other items of evidence.