Dementia a growing concern in aging workforce

Families often discover during the holidays that loved ones are struggling with dementia and memory loss, and these cognitive issues are becoming yearlong concerns for employers, too, as they encounter an aging U.S. workforce.

The Alzheimer’s Association collaborated this year on its first report on dementia in the workforce, calling it a “hidden but growing concern” now that seniors make up 19% of U.S. employees. That rate has doubled through four decades.

“As our population and workforce ages, the possibility of having employees who experience cognitive impairment is real,” said Katie Evans, the association’s chief programs and mission engagement officer.

Some workers conceal cognitive declines because they fear their employers demoting or firing them. Or they might adjust their workplace routines on their own to compensate. Others, such as surgeons and pilots, are obliged to disclose serious changes in cognition for safety reasons.

Bank of America collaborated with the Alzheimer’s Association on the report to encourage “dementia-friendly workplaces,” where conversations about changes in workers’ cognition levels are nonthreatening. Companies that overlook this challenge risk costly mistakes and lawsuits, the report stated.

“An empathetic company culture increases the chances that a worker will disclose cognitive concerns, allowing critical conversations to occur and employees to get support earlier,” said Cynthia Hutchins, a director of financial gerontology at Bank of America.

Here is some expert advice for workers, employers and caregivers on how to manage an aging workforce:

Occasional forgetfulness and confusion are normal signs of aging, but dementia is not, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The condition typically emerges after injuries, infections or brain diseases — such as Alzheimer’s — and causes cognitive problems that significantly impair daily living.

Someone who forgets words or names but recalls them later doesn’t necessarily have dementia. More concerning is someone who loses track of conversation midsentence, asks the same questions again and again or loses something and then can’t retrace steps to find it.

People can gauge their level of impairment with the association’s list of 10 early signs and symptoms but should also bring their concerns to their doctors, partly to rule out other reversible causes of cognitive impairment before diagnosing dementia. Depression also can produce symptoms that mimic dementia, such as withdrawal from normal activities and mood changes.

Healthy sleep, diet, exercise, social contact and daily cognitive challenges can slow the onset of dementia. Berries have offered the strongest dietary links in research so far to better brain health, but clinicians also encourage whole grains, nuts and fish. They discourage red meat, cheese, sweets and fried food.

Dementia can hasten if early symptoms push people out of the workplace, and they don’t find other pursuits to stimulate their brains, said Jenna Fink, associate director of community services for the Minnesota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

”The workplace absolutely challenges the brain,” she said. “So it would be important for someone who is exiting the workplace that has a diagnosis of dementia to continue with social activities, continue to challenge your brain, continue to do things that you enjoy to keep the brain and the body active.”

While they don’t prevent symptoms, compensatory strategies in the office can help manage them, Fink said, including post-it notes to offer visible reminders of appointments and deadlines. The report encouraged employers to involve trusted family members or physicians in discussions about workplace modifications for employees experiencing dementia or to enlist “buddy” employees to help and monitor them.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is not a list of conditions included or excluded from federal protection against discrimination. ADA protections apply whenever a medical condition significantly limits major life activities, which can often be the case for people with Alzheimer’s and other causes of dementia.