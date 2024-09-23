COLFAX — A Moses Lake, Wash., man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly burglarizing a Colfax residence.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Friday that 25-year-old Hunter Grant was charged with suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of North Cedar Street. A neighbor told police he confronted a man pulling a generator into the trunk of a vehicle. The man was wearing a mask covering his full face.
They were able to get the license plate of the car that left the scene eastbound on Cedar.
Law enforcement searched the immediate area and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Officials determined a detached garage at the residence had been entered, and the generator had been stolen from inside.
With the assistance of the Moses Lake Police Department, the car’s license plate was entered into the Flock license plate recognition camera system.
That afternoon, Moses Lake authorities were alerted by the system that the car was back in town. Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle and took Grant into custody for the alleged crimes.
Grant was transported back to Whitman County and booked into the Whitman County Jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail.
Law enforcement was able to locate the stolen generator and returned it to the victim in the case.