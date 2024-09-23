Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 3, 2024

Deputies arrest Moses Lake man in connection to Friday morning Colfax burglary

Generator reported stolen from a Colfax residence was recovered and returned to the victim

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

COLFAX — A Moses Lake, Wash., man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly burglarizing a Colfax residence.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Friday that 25-year-old Hunter Grant was charged with suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of North Cedar Street. A neighbor told police he confronted a man pulling a generator into the trunk of a vehicle. The man was wearing a mask covering his full face.

They were able to get the license plate of the car that left the scene eastbound on Cedar.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Law enforcement searched the immediate area and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Officials determined a detached garage at the residence had been entered, and the generator had been stolen from inside.

With the assistance of the Moses Lake Police Department, the car’s license plate was entered into the Flock license plate recognition camera system.

That afternoon, Moses Lake authorities were alerted by the system that the car was back in town. Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle and took Grant into custody for the alleged crimes.

Grant was transported back to Whitman County and booked into the Whitman County Jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Law enforcement was able to locate the stolen generator and returned it to the victim in the case.

Related
Local NewsDec. 3
WSP caps probe of WSU shooting
Local NewsDec. 3
That’s a wrap on Memorial Bridge work
Local NewsDec. 3
Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrestedin alleged domestic v...
Local NewsDec. 3
Moscow council approves city shop project
Related
Idaho lawmakers look toward anti-DEI legislation
Local NewsDec. 3
Idaho lawmakers look toward anti-DEI legislation
Celebrating Moscow, UI in silver and gold
Local NewsDec. 2
Celebrating Moscow, UI in silver and gold
Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins
Local NewsDec. 2
Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Local NewsDec. 1
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Keeping it local
Local NewsDec. 1
Keeping it local
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Local NewsNov. 30
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
Local NewsNov. 30
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy